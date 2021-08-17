Collecting Cars Offers a 1993 Porsche 993 GT2

A 1993 Porsche 993 GT2, an extremely rare, road-going example is one of only 172 units made. Only 44 left-hand drive examples were built and one of them just made its debut at the Collecting Cars international auction platform.

The example is open to bidders all over the world until August 22. The matching-numbers homologation special is equipped with a 3.6-liter air-cooled and twin-turbocharged flat-six with a matching numbers six-speed manual transmission. It can produce up to 430hp and 432 lb-ft of torque.

Weighing just below 2,900 pounds, the GT2 can go from 0 to 60 in only 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 187 mph.

The example’s first owner in Japan ordered the 993 GT2 with a rare Arctic Silver Metallic hue finish. It is matched with hard-shell Sport seats with black leatherette trim, with grey inlays and anthracite seat backs. Factory options on the example include radio preparation, air conditioning, a more powerful battery, and electric windows.

When it arrived in the UK, the example was given brand-new Recaro Pole Position bucket seats trimmed in black and gray leather to replace the factory Sport seats and still match the original style. The seats also have red shells to match the original red seat belts in the GT2, as well as the red fabric door pulls.

The GT2’s original seats will also come with the sale.

For those interested to bid, please head to the Collecting Cars international auction platform.