Collecting Cars Features A Special Collection of Rare, Low-Mileage Supercars

A collection of 24 treasured, high-performance vehicles from a single owner is currently available to a global bidding audience through a special online auction hosted by Collecting Cars. The auction is currently ongoing and will end on October 23, Sunday.

This online auction offers rare, low-mileage examples from Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Chevrolet, Jaguar, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, Superformance, and Porsche.

Some of the highlights of the collection include:

2004 Ferrari Enzo

One of only 40 Ferrari Enzos that had an original black finish, this modern supercar is equipped with a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 651 bhp, matched with a six-speed automated manual ‘F1” paddle shift transmission that drives the rear wheels. Ferrari Classiche certified it has carbon racing seats wrapped in black leather and contrasting yellow stitching and features embossed ‘Cavallino’ emblems. The steering wheel of the Enzo has carbon-fiber trim with LED shift lights and carbon paddles.

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante

Powered by a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12 engine that produces 580 bhp and matched to an 8-speed Touchtronic III automatic gearbox, this gorgeous coach-built convertible supercar only has 2,850 miles. Only 99 examples of the Zagato Volante were produced, and this example is hand-crafted in high-grade carbon-fiber. It has a silver coachwork matched with a dark blue roof, satin black multi-spoke alloy wheels with diamond-cut accents.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador LP770-4 SVJ Roadster

This open-top supercar is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 759 bhp at 8,500 rpm, matched to a seven-speed automated manual transmission with a paddle shift that drives the rear wheels. The Aventador SVJ Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 218 mph. It is also equipped with the Lamborghini ALA 2.0 system which utilizes active aero-channel designs to maximize the air flow and stability from front to rear and side to side. The best part is that it is practically new with only 288 miles on the odometer.

1989 Ferrari F40

This special example of a 1989 Ferrari F40 is presented in near factory specification although it had a recent bespoke paint color done by Carrozzeria Zanasi. Some external features of this iconic 1980s supercar include the Scuderia Ferrari wing shields recessed in the front clamshell. Under the hood is a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 478 hp. The bodywork is made from a mix of Kevlar, Nomex, and carbon-fiber composite, and on top of the engine bay is a vented Plexiglas screen cover. Interior features include red fabric trim on the seats, and the dashboard and transmission tunnel have a correct type ‘vicuna’ cloth. A 20mm spacer was fitted on the steering wheel.