CAT-A-LIST: One very special Jaguar D-Type

“Cats” from Bristol-the cars of the Stars

By Royce Rumsey

Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Peter Sellers, Jerry Hall, Tom Petty, Frank Sinatra and most famously, Clark Gable and Steve McQueen, were all Jaguar owners and fans. Jaguar was one the most highly desired marques among Hollywood’s A-Listers. Their coveting of the “cat” was fueled by Jaguar’s beautiful styling and impressive racing performance—particularly at Le Mans, where it dominated the Le Sarth circuit’s winners podium during the 1950s.