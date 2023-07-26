Join The World's Best Iconic & Vintage Car Community >>
Mark Leofe Capayas
Car Of The Day: 2021 McLaren Elva

The McLaren Elva is an extraordinary roofless supercar joining McLaren’s prestigious lineup alongside the P1, Senna, and Speedtail. Only 399 units will be produced after the last Speedtail, with a starting price of £1.4 million ($1.9 million).

While the Elva doesn’t come with a windscreen as standard, McLaren will install one if required by regulations or customer preference. To ensure a comfortable driving experience, the Active Air Management system creates an aerodynamic bubble around the cockpit, reducing wind impact.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine from the Senna GTR, the Elva boasts 804 hp with the new Nirvana exhaust system. It also features a cross-linked hydraulic suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a lightweight construction.

The Elva’s captivating design draws inspiration from Formula 1 racing, with a concealed intake tunnel and a unique absence of windows. Inside, it offers a free-standing HMI screen, distinctive instrument pod and center console, and storage space for two full-face helmets included with the purchase.

Photo Credit: Miroszi

 

