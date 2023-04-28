Car Of The Day: 2021 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is an ultra-special edition of the Chiron designed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, based on a record-breaking car that broke the 300 mph barrier.

It features a beautifully designed exterior with lightweight magnesium wheels and a number of aero modifications. The interior boasts leather and Alcantara with Jet Orange accents, TFT screens, and a basic infotainment system with diamond-tipped tweeters.

Powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine producing 1,577 hp, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ can reach speeds close to 300 mph, but is limited to 273.4 mph in production models. Only 30 were produced, each priced at around $4 million.

Photo Source: Tom Hartley Jnr