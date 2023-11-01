Car Of The Day: 2019 Porsche 935

The latest version of the Porsche 935 was officially unveiled in 2018 at the Laguna Seca Raceway in California, during the Rennsport Reunion VI. This unveiling coincided with Porsche’s 70th anniversary and pays tribute to the original 935 race car, which played a pivotal role in Porsche’s motorsport achievements, particularly by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 935/19, with a production limited to just 77 units, was exclusively offered to Porsche’s top clientele, and all available order slots were swiftly claimed.

Taking inspiration from the iconic 1978 935 Moby Dick endurance racer and based on the ultimate 911 GT2 RS, the modern 935 was produced in a restricted run of 77 units. Each of these units is equipped with a single Recaro bucket seat, a comprehensive roll cage, and a potent 700 hp twin-turbo flat-six engine that powers the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission.

In addition to its eye-catching aesthetics, the Porsche 935 places a strong emphasis on practicality. Its dynamic bodywork underwent meticulous aerodynamic refinement to enhance stability and overall performance. As a result, the Porsche 935/19 excels in both cornering and straight-line acceleration, achieving 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 211 mph.

Inside the cabin, a blend of carbon fiber and Alcantara materials is used. Standard features include air conditioning and a central locking system. The semi-circular, quick-release, multi-function steering wheel incorporates a pit speed-limiter control. The design also incorporates borrowed elements from Porsche’s dedicated race cars, including specialized LED lighting, aerodynamic wheel covers, rear-view mirrors, and dual exhaust outlets with distinctive “cookie-cutter” baffles.

