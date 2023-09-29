Car Of The Day: 2016 Zagato Mostro Coupé

The Mostro pays homage to Maserati’s centenary and a legendary racing car from the brand’s history, the Maserati 450 S Coupé Zagato “Monster.” This iconic vehicle, co-designed in 1957 by Frank Costin, an aerodynamics specialist, was coachbuilt in Milan for Stirling Moss’s request to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Mostro is primarily designed for track use, incorporating racing technology while maintaining road usability. Its chassis is constructed from a carbon fiber “MonoCell,” reinforced by a mid-structure of steel tubes that form the cockpit and support various components like the fuel tank, exhaust system, rear suspension, and gearbox. Crafted in Italy, the entire body is made from carbon fiber.

Positioned within the chassis, the 4.2-liter Maserati V8 engine features dry-sump lubrication and utilizes a programmable engine management system. Power is transmitted to the ground through a semi-automatic, six-speed rear transaxle, optimizing front/rear weight distribution. The suspension employs double wishbones both at the front and rear, with pushrod actuation for the springs and dampers. The car rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with substantial disc brakes on all corners.

Source: Bonhams Cars