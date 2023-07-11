Car Of The Day: 2014 Koenigsegg Agera R

Koenigsegg has earned a reputation for crafting outrageous cars that boast immense power, sleek aesthetics, and impressive engineering. The Agera, first showcased at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, was the next step in the brand’s evolution from its original CC series. With the introduction of the Agera R, Koenigsegg continues to raise the bar, incorporating even greater performance and technology.

At the heart of the Agera lies the 5-liter V8 bi-turbo engine, the world’s lightest and most compact hypercar engine, weighing in at a mere 197 kilograms. According to Koenigsegg, the engine can produce 900 hp when running on 95 octane fuel, but E85 fuel unlocks the full potential, generating a whopping 1,100 hp. While the standard Agera delivers a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm, the Agera R takes it up a notch to 1,200 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm.

As with all Koenigsegg models, the Agera R had an extremely limited production run of only 18 units.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s