Car Of The Day: 2006 Maserati MC12 Corse

In mid-2006, Maserati unveiled its $1.7 million supercar, a track-only variant of the World Championship-winning Maserati MC12, known as the Corse. This exclusive model was exclusively offered to esteemed Maserati customers, who were restricted to using it during private track days.

The Corse closely resembled Maserati’s successful MC12 GT1 race cars from the GT competition era. While its chassis was based on the Ferrari Enzo, it featured the same 6.0-liter V-12 engine found in the Enzo-derived FXX track car. This powerhouse produced 755 hp in a vehicle with a mere 2,535 lb weight.

Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph took approximately 3.8 seconds, and the top speed exceeded 202 mph. Power was transmitted to the rear wheels through a significantly enhanced version of the MC12’s 6-speed automated manual transmission, designed for quicker and more precise gear shifts.

Photo Source: Bonhams Cars