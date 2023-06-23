Car Of The Day: 2005 Bugatti Veyron

The Bugatti Veyron is a mid-engined sports car that was first introduced to the world in 2005 by French automobile manufacturer Bugatti. The Veyron, named after French racing driver Pierre Veyron, was designed and developed in Germany by the Volkswagen Group and later manufactured at Bugatti’s assembly plant in Molsheim, France.

The 2005 Bugatti Veyron featured a classic two-tone design that created a characteristic side-view of the car that is synonymous with earlier vehicles from the company’s past. Similarly, the car’s centerline and horseshoe-shaped radiator grille are throwbacks to the earliest Bugatti racing vehicles. These classic design cues are interlaced with cutting-edge technologies including a retractable spoiler with prominent wings as well as contemporary horizontal headlamps that enhance the car’s unique character.

Mechanically, the Veyron featured an 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged, W16 cylinder engine. Each cylinder has four valves (totaling 64 valves in-all). Each cylinder bank features two overhead camshafts (four camshafts total). Each camshaft is responsible for driving two banks of cylinders. The engine is fed by four turbochargers and displaces 487.8 cubic inches (7,993 cc) with a square 86mm by 86mm (3.39 inch by 3.39 inch) bore and stroke.

According to the Volkswagen Group, the Veyron’s W16 engine produces 987 horsepower (736 kW, 1,001 PS) and generates 922 lb./ft. (1,250 Nm) of torque. German officials recorded the Veyron’s top speed at 253.81 miles per hour (avg.) during test sessions on April 19, 2005 at Volkswagen Group’s private Ehra-Lessien test track. However, the car’s “normal” top speed is listed at 213 mph (343 km/h). Whenever the Veyron reaches a speed of 137 mph (or more), the hydraulic suspension lowers the car until it has a ground clearance of approximately 3.5 inches (9 cm). At the same time, the car’s wing and spoiler deploy, generating 770 lbs/ft of downforce to keep the car on the road.

