Car Of The Day: 1996 Porsche 911 GT2

The 993 Porsche 911 GT2, initially named GT, was built to comply with homologation regulations for the GT2 class racing, which had imposed a ban on all-wheel-drive vehicles by the mid-1990s. In order to enhance the GT2’s track capabilities, significant upgrades were made to the brakes, suspension, and wheels to accommodate the substantial increase in performance.

The aerodynamic downforce was also enhanced through a larger front air dam and an added rear spoiler. Notably, without the AWD transmission featured in the Turbo, the GT2 exhibited a considerable weight reduction, approximately 300kg lighter than the 993 Turbo.

This weight-saving approach extended to the incorporation of aluminum body panels and lightweight racing seats, coupled with the removal of various interior fittings, including the Turbo’s soundproofing and rear seats. The GT2 showcased widened wheel arches and a larger rear wing, complete with air ducts in the support struts to facilitate improved engine cooling.

Despite its reduced weight, the GT2 maintained impressive power. Fitted with a six-speed transaxle transmission, the car’s M64/60R twin-turbo flat-six engine could generate an outstanding 430 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque. This potent powertrain enabled the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds and attain a top speed of 190 mph. Serving as the most expensive model in the 911 range, the GT2, in its original Type 993 form, remained in production until 1998.

