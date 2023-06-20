Car Of The Day: 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 Evo

The Porsche 911 GT2 Evo represented the top specification ever produced for any air-cooled Porsche. Designed to compete in FIA GT1, it incorporated a twin turbocharged 3.6L flat-6 engine rated at a full 600 HP and 491 lb-ft of torque, making the GT2 EVO the most powerful 911 in history at the time.

It was fast too, with sprint from 0 to 60 mph was over in about 3.3 seconds and top speed was rated at 187 mph. The GT2 Evo was short-lived though, with only 11 ever made, as Porsche decided to replace it with the purpose-built 911 GT1 in 1996.

As compared to the standard 993 GT2, Porsche widened the rear fender extensions to cover wider modular wheels and added a new front spoiler with inlets for oil and brake cooling. A second deck appeared on the already outlandish rear spoiler, which could be mounted higher in the air stream for added downforce. Approximately 11 samples were produced.

Photo Source: Mecum Auctions