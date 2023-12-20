Car Of The Day: 1994 Bugatti EB110 GT

The Bugatti EB110 GT, named in honor of Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday, was positioned as the epitome of luxury and performance, it outshone rivals Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche. Romano Artioli (who aimed to revived the Bugatti brand), with a team of Italian talent, designed the car, drawing initial inspiration from Lamborghini’s Countach, involving engineers Paolo Stanzani and stylist Marcello Gandini.

The EB110 GT was an advanced mid-engined supercar at the time, featuring a short-stroke V12 engine, forward-mounted gearbox, and four turbochargers, all innovations reminiscent of the Lamborghini Countach. The chassis, built by Aérospatiale, boasted carbon fiber, contributing to its lightweight build. Notably, the EB110 introduced ‘active’ aerodynamics with a speed-sensitive rear wing and air flaps.

Unveiled on Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday, the EB110 GT impressed with a compact design, exceptional agility, and four-wheel drive providing superior grip. The 3.5-liter V12 engine generated approximately 550bhp, propelling the car to a remarkable top speed of 212mph (341km/h), rivaling the Jaguar XJ220 as one of the ‘World’s Fastest Cars.’

Unfortunately, launched during the early 1990s’ economic recession, the EB110 faced challenges, leading to the company’s receivership in 1994. Approximately 125 (95 GT and 30 SS) of these exotic cars were built, with notable owners including Formula 1 World Champion Michael Schumacher and HRH the Sultan of Brunei. Despite being a commercial failure back then, the EB110 laid the foundation for Bugatti’s future models, including the Veyron and Chiron, earning its place as a defining supercar of the 1990s.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s