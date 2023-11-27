Car Of The Day: 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport

The Porsche 964 Carrera RS Clubsport, also known as the N/GT, is a rare lightweight 911 from the early 1990s. It comes equipped with a 3.6-litre naturally aspirated ‘M64/03’ flat-six, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Of the total 2,282 units produced for the 964 Carrera RS, only 290 were constructed in ‘Clubsport’ specification to comply with FIA Group N regulations and for GT racing, earning it the alternative N/GT moniker.

Built upon the seam-welded shell of the standard RS model, it boasts additional features such as an aluminum boot lid, bucket seats for both driver and front passenger, thinner rear and side windows, and the removal of the rear seat. The M003 Clubsport package further enhances its racing capabilities by eliminating all sound deadening material, incorporating a welded-in roll cage, and adding racing harnesses, a larger fuel tank, and a master cut-off switch.

Source: Collecting Cars