Car Of The Day: 1990 Ferrari F40

To celebrate 40 years of Ferrari, Enzo had his design team create a supercar that translated racing car technology to the road. Furthermore, it was built with only the most essential systems and in many regards is a supercar with functional simplicity.

It was also the last car developed and built under Enzo Ferrari’s direct supervision before he died. Following the turbocharged successes in Formula One, the 288 GTO was Ferrari’s first road-going turbocharged model in 1984. The F40 followed in its path and shared its longitudinal, mid-mounted, twin turbocharged V8 configuration. Power came from a large V8 engine that produced 478 bhp and 426 lb-ft torque.

Incorporating advanced composite materials, the F40 was very light. It used a Kevlar for the body which was integrated into a steel chassis. This body/chassis unit was fabricated by Scaglietti and finished at Ferrari’s own factory. The F40 shape was developed by Pininfarina to reduce frontal area, drag and lift. They also designed a lexan hood to reveal the twin-turbo V8 engine.

Photo Source: Bring A Trailer