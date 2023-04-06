Car Of The Day: 1988 Jaguar XJR-9

In 1988, Jaguar won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an entry of five XJR-9 cars. The winning car, driven by Jan Lammers, Johnny Dumfries and Andy Wallace, completed 394 laps and covered a distance of 3313 (5332.79km). This followed Jaguar’s earlier victory at Le Mans when the the winning D-type covered a distance of 2732 miles (4397km) in 1957.

The XJR-9 was manufactured by Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR) who began racing Jaguars in the European Touring Car Championship. This led to a victory with the the Jaguar XJS that would motivate a new Group C car. TWR partnered with Bob Tullius who had already campaigned several Group C cars under his Group 44 banner in the states. With backing from Jaguar, he had taken the XJR-5 to Le Mans with moderate success. After two attempts, Jaguar turned to the local Tom Walkinshaw for a fresh approach.

With assistance from Tony Southgate, TWR prepared the XJR-6 which would race both in Europe and in the American IMSA series. It was a departure from previous designs, using a full carbon-fiber monocoque and undercarriage venturis. With little success this car was upgraded into the XJR-7 and the XJR-8 which won the 1986 European World Championship, but retired at Le Mans.

By the time the Le Mans-winning design debuted in 1988, TWR already had a 7.0-liter V12 capable of producing 750 bhp. Five cars equipped with this unit were prepared for Le Mans and the factory-backed Porsche 962C competition. Jaguars led from the inception of the race, but two retirements meant only the XKR-9 of Jan Lammers, Johnny Dumfries and Andy Wallace was the only car left to take overall honors. Despite a transmission problem, the car was driven only in fourth gear until it finished two laps ahead of the Porsche 962C.

This marked Jaguar’s first Le Mans victory since 1957 and the first time since 1980 that Porsche did not win Le Mans.

Photo Source: WSupercars.com