Car Of The Day: 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Alexander Calder Race Car

This BMW 3.0 CSL is the first of BMW’s world-famous Art Cars. Created in 1975, it was one of the last works produced by American artist Alexander Calder before his death. A sculptor normally accustomed to producing shapes of his own, Calder brought his own, inimitable character to the stunning shape of the BMW CSL. As with his sculptures and mobiles, he used powerful colors and attractive curving expanses, which he applied generously to the fenders, hood and roof.

The Alexander Calder Art Car made its first and only race appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1975, driven by Sebring 12 Hour–winner Sam Posey and two French drivers, Jean Guichet and the team’s owner, Herve Poulain. The 3.0 CSL drove for 9 hours, well into the night, before retiring. An exhibit piece since then, it still wears its Le Mans race number 93.

Photo Source: Favcars.com