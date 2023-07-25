Car Of The Day: 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88/ZL1 Greenwood Race Car

During the 1970s, John Greenwood’s “Stars and Stripes” Corvettes showcased Chevrolet’s growing dominance in international racing, keeping the American Sports Car at the forefront. While known for his extravagant “Greenwood Wide-Body” Corvettes, Greenwood was also a skilled engine builder and a dedicated supporter of American racing.

His accomplishments included back-to-back SCCA A-Production championships in 1970-71, prevailing over the renowned Owens-Corning sponsored Corvette team led by Tony DeLorenzo and Jerry Thompson. Equipped with Chevrolet’s powerful all-aluminum ZL1 427 engine, Greenwood spearheaded the Corvette charge at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, starting in 1973 with the car presented here.

Adorned in the iconic No. 49 Greenwood Racing/BF Goodrich “Stars and Stripes” livery, this legendary racing car originally left the factory as a 1969 Corvette L88 Coupe. One of three team cars built and sponsored by BF Goodrich during the 1971-73 seasons to promote their new T/A radial tires, its striking graphics were designed by John Greenwood’s brother, Bert Greenwood. Initially intended for show and promotion, this car, No. 49, was unexpectedly thrust into competitive use when its No. 50 sister car suffered damage in a crash.

Greenwood Racing replaced the engine with a race-specification aluminum ZL1, and it was skillfully driven by top road-course drivers of the era, including John Greenwood, Bob Johnson, Dick Smothers, and Don Yenko. The car achieved victory in the GT Class at the 1972 Watkins Glen Six Hour race, driven by Greenwood and Smothers.

Additionally, it competed in prestigious international events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and Daytona 24 Hours. Although it did not complete the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1973, it astonished the world by setting a GT-class speed record of 215 MPH on the Mulsanne Straight.

Source: Mecum Auctions