Car Of The Day: 1967 McLaren M1C

The M1C was effectively the second model made by Bruce McLaren’s team for the Canadian-American series. Most were powered by a small-block Chevrolet V8 which could produce up to 500 bhp depending on engine internals.

Like the M1B it replaced, the M2C used a steel tubular spaceframe, American V8 and a sleek fiberglass body. The frame was reinforced by sheet aluminum and the main rails were used to share water to the front-mounted radiator. Specific components included Girling disc brakes and a Hewland transaxle.

The M1C was introduced in 1967 as a customer car and several were ordered. It was not entirely sucessful on the track but paved the way for more potent cars like the M6.

