Car & Classic Celebrates 70 Years of Her Majesty’s Reign With 70 Iconic British Cars

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty’s reign, leading online classic and niche vehicle marketplace Car & Classic proudly announced that they have gathered seventy vehicles that represent a year each of Her Majesty’s reign.

The chosen vehicles would be arranged along the “Long Walk” leading to the Castle and they will be part of a unique exhibition that showcases seven decades of motoring history. On June 4, Saturday, during the ‘Jubilee Party at the Park’ in Windsor Castle, each and every car that will be displayed is an example of the best British engineering and innovation.

Car & Classic Head of Editorial Chris Pollitt shared, “We were honoured to be asked to support the event by supplying vehicles from 1952 to 2022, hailing seventy years of motoring history.”

“Of course, one of the marques traditionally favoured by the Royal family features high on our list: the 1952 car is a Land Rover Series One 80 inch and the most modern is a Land Rover Defender. Aston Martin’s presence is secured by a DB2/4 followed by DB4, DB6 Vantage Volante, V8, DB7 GT and a V12 Vantage,” Pollitt added.

The list of cars that will be displayed by Car & Classic include a wide range of vehicles from the humble MG Midget to the Reliant Scimitar which is Princess Anne’s favorite, to one of the ultimate British sports cars, the McLaren GT. The automobile that will be displayed by Car & Classic are truly a showcase of the prowess and history of British manufacturing.

In the same weekend, Car & Classic online auction will also be offering an automobile with strong Royal connections, the 1993 Rover Sterling.

Donations that will be raised from the event will support the Prince Philip Trust Fund. They aim to improve the quality of life of the people in the communities in around the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. Their main focus is on providing support in terms of health, disability, the elderly, children, and families, and those in social need and the arts. More information about the Prince Philip Trust Fund can be found in their website.