Bonhams Monaco Sale At The Monaco Grand Prix

In a little more than two weeks, the Bonhams Monaco Sale ‘Les Grandes Marques à Monaco’ will be held, and just recently, they announced a very exciting lot that will be up for grabs, a 1927 Bugatti Type 35B. This is an example of the model that won that very first Monaco Grand Prix. It has an estimate of €2 – 3 million.

Happening during The Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Bonhams Monaco Sale will have a variety of awe-inspiring automobiles from exotica, racing cars, and other collector’s motor cars to be offered at the Fairmont Hotel, Mote Carlo.

There is also another 1920s Bugatti on offer, a 1929 Type 37 which is estimated to be around €800,000 – €1,000,000.

1927 Bugatti Type 35B

The very first Monaco Grand Prix took place more than 90 years ago, and a Bugatti Type 35B was the historic car that took the first chequered flag. So, it is just perfect that one of the showcased lots in the upcoming Bonhams Monaco Sale is an example of this early supercar which was driven by the famed Monegasque driver Louis Chiron.

One of only around 45 Type 35Bs that were made, it is a rare survivor that can be attributed to the fact that its first pre-war owners were interestingly not professional racing drivers. The example is currently being offered by the consigner after a long-term ownership, 47 years to be exact. The consigner is a Belgian gentleman racing driver who raced the example back in the 1990s. This is a truly rare chance to own one of the most successful of the Grand Prix Bugattis, the rare Type 35B. The 1927 Bugatti Type 35B is estimated at €2 – 3 million.

1929 Bugatti Type 37

1929 Bugatti Type 37

The other Bugatti on offer also comes from long-term ownership. It has been in the care of the same family for the last 63 years, and it is the first time that the example will be offered publicly for sale. Having only had three owners from new, its second owner extensively raced the example as it was campaigned in the 1931 and 1932 Grand Prix. It was able to achieve a podium position at 3rd place at the Grand Prix de Chimay. During the late 1990 and early 2000s, an extensive restoration project was done on the matching numbers example. The 1929 Type 37 has an estimate of €800,000 – 1,000,000.

1962 Brabham 1 ½-liter Brabham-Climax BT3 Formula 1 Racing Single Seater

This is a truly historic example as it was the first driver-constructed Formula 1 car, like most cars that are entered into the race, it was made with the final goal of getting that Formula 1 chequered flag. The driver is none other than three-times world champion Jack Brabham.

After winning the Formula 1 championship for the second time, Australian Sir Jack Brabham looked back at his engineering roots and started a partnership with another Australian Ron Tauranac. They built Motor Racing Developments and got to work.

In 1962, they came out with the BT3, which is the third Tauramac-designed prototype. It was the first Formula 1 car to carry the Brabham name. It was the first driver-constructed car that took the Formula 1 chequered flag. The BT3 was also the predecessor of the 1966 model that Sir Jack used to help him get his third World Championship title. He made history by become the first and – so far – only driver to win the Formula 1 world championship in a car that he constructed. It is estimated at €450,000 – €650,000 and offered at no reserve.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS

Another Monaco Grand Prix winner that will be in The Monaco Sale is the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS. Only 200 units of the Pininfarina designed and built 275 GTS were made and it is considered to be one of the most elegant Ferraris ever produced.

Formerly owned by Motorcycle Grand Prix rider Jean-Pierre Beltoise, the motorcycle driver swapped his typical two wheels for four and went on to win the 1972 Monaco F1 Grand Prix. The V12-powered luxury grand tourer is Ferrari Classiche Certified, so its authenticity is officially recognized by Ferrari. This 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS is estimated at €1,200,000 – €1,600,000.

1956 AC Ace Bristol Roadster

Other Interesting Lots Include:

1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Cabriolet, coachwork by Vignale has enjoyed a number of on-track success, one of which is the one-two finish during the 1951 Carrera Panamericana. The example has gone through some extensive restoration. It also has a few interesting features like the rarity of the coach-build, few owners, successful entry to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and a vouch for its authenticity in the form of the Ferrari Classiche certification. The 1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Cabriolet is estimated at €1,900,000 – €2,300,000.

Another entry is the 1956 AC Ace Bristol Roadster which is considered to be a landmark sports car both on track and on the road. This works example was ordered new by the founder of the famed founder of the Écurie Francorchamps, Jacques Swaters. The sixth sports car to be powered by the 130 bhp Bristol engine, the Ace was registered for the Écurie Francorchamps. Under the Èquipe Nationale Belge colors, the Ace was entered into the 12H de Reims, and with Ringoir and Scheid behind the wheels, was able to get 11th place finish.

Under the ownership of racing driver Armand ‘Blary’ Blaton, the was campaigned at the 24 Heures du Mans with Blaton and Andre Pilette. It is estimated at €350,000 – €450,000.

A 1989 Ferrari Testarossa Coupé is also on offer at the Monaco Sale. What sets this Ferrari apart is its history of being linked to another Formula One driver. In May 1989, Scuderia Ferrari gave this 80s supercar to one of the most experienced Formula One driver of all time, Gerhard Berger, during his third and final year with the Italian team.

During its time with the team, however, the example even had Ayrton Senna as its passenger at Monza. In 2017, the car had a little reunion with Berger and before Berger left, he signed the dashboard and the engine bay.

In more recent years, the exemplary Testarossa was displayed at the Salon Privé concours d’élegance. It was also the official press car during the 2014 Mille Miglia. The 1989 Ferrari is estimated at €140 000 €150,000.

A 1982 Porsche 911SC will also be on offer. It was a long-distance rally car which had previously won the 2013 Dakar Classic Rally – Morocco. Recently, it was campaigned at the 2021 Dakar Classic in Saudi Arabia, and they proudly revealed and showcased their all-female crew. The current consigners of the example on offer met the legendary Jacky Ickx who also autographed the Porsche. This 1982 Porsche is estimated to be €170,000 – €220,000.

The Monaco Sale

On May 13, at 5:00pm at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo, the Bonhams Monaco Sale, Les Grandes Marques à Monaco will be held and it will mostly be a live auction set in the most famous hairpin bend of the Monaco Grand Prix circuit. The area will also be hosting the main event, the Monaco History Grand Prix in the same weekend.

Those who will not be able to attend The Monaco Sale personally can simply follow the livestream on their website. Bonhams is still encouraging absentee bids and telephone bids.

Prospective bidders can also view the cars at the Fairmont Hotel on Thursday May 12, until Friday, May 13.