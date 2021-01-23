Two Pre-War Classics Consigned to Bonhams 2021 Legends of the Road Sale

A 1937 Bugatti Type 57 and a 1934 Frazer Nash TT Replica are to feature at the upcoming Bonhams 2021 Legends of the Road Sale. The auction is to be held from Bonhams headquarters in New Bond Street, London in a live and online format on 19 February 2021.

1937 Bugatti Type 57 – Chassis No. 57503

Estimate: £ 5,000,000 – 7,000,000

Chassis 57503, is a stunning original 3.3-liter twin-cam Bugatti with a British Corsica Coachworks body. Since 1969 it has been hidden away by one dedicated owner.

The chassis of this example is a special lightweight type that was made especially for the 1936 French Grand Prix-winning and world speed record-breaking works team.

The team consisted of only three Bugatti Type 57G ‘Tank’ made for sports-racing cars of which only one is known to have remained intact.

There is evidence that shows that one of the missing 57G’s chassis was reused for this 1937 Type 57S.

The example has also been owned by Sir Robert Ropner, Rodney Clarke, and engineer/Bugattiste Bill Turnbull. The Type 57S was nicknamed ‘Dulcie’ and sure to show a lot of interest at the upcoming auction.

1934 Frazer Nash TT Replica

Estimate: £ 200,000 – 250,000

In the 1930s, the TT Replica was the most sporting model of Frazer Nash with only just 85 of the examples being made.

The model was named after their success in the Northern Ireland Tourist Trophy in 1931 and 1932 and sales were targeted at the sporting driver, notably the privateer rally or racing motorist.

The TT Replica was distinguished by the atypical chain-drive axle that made it capable of rapid clutchless gear changes as well as quick steering (one turn lock to lock).

When these features were combined with its 1.5-liter engine, it delivered superior performance in the 1934 International Alpine Trials, having four of its six teams finishing without any penalties.

It was in 1934 that the example was delivered to Hugh Hunter, a high speed and reliability trial competitor who had added a lot of options on the car including larger finned brakes, twin fuel feeds, Bosch lighting, Scintilla Magneto ignition, and Brooklands type exhaust.

In 1965, the example was acquired by its late vendor and underwent a restoration that included having a correct and more powerful Meadows 4ED engine fitted.

The example was then raced for many seasons in Vintage Sports-Car Club races as well as three Frazer Nash Club ‘Raids’ to Bolzano, Italy as part of the commemoration of their success in the International Alpine Trials.

For the past ten years, the example has been mostly rested, but it did recently undergo a recent recommission by Blakeney Motorsport, a marque specialist.

The TT Replica is in extremely original condition, having kept its original chassis, bevel box, axles, coachwork, and steering box.

More information of the cars presented here and many more that are to feature at Bonhams 2021 Legends of the Road Sale can be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]