Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale Offers Lagonda Dream Team

For the first time, Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale will be offering a whole team of one of the greatest sporting marques during the golden era of racing, the 1920s racing Lagondas. On September 18, Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale will be offering Four 1929 Lagonda 2.0-liter Low Chassis.

It has been more than 50 years since the quartet were brought together in a single-owner collection. The four Tourers have consecutive registration numbers PK9201 to PK9204. They were originally owned by a group of Hertfordshire enthusiasts led by the main Lagonda dealer in Tolworth Surrey, Fox & Nicholl. During their debut at the challenging Brooklands Double Twelve endurance race, the team made their mark as they were able to claim second, third, and sixth in their class.

Later in the season, the four cars also competed at the BARC Six-hour race and the Tourist Trophy. PK9202 was able to finish 9th overall, and it led to the Lagondas winning the Mobiloil cup and the Team Prize. PK9203 was even entered at the renowned challenging endurance race, the Le Mans 24 Hours driven by Tim Rose Richards and the Hon Brian Ellis.

By 1930, the four Tourers were retied and were subsequently sold off to different owners. By the late 1960s to early 1970s, the four were reunited once again when it was acquired by Captain Ivan Forshaw and his son Richard. In the 1930s, Captain Forshaw built a reputation as a Lagonda specialist, and later on he established the Aston Service Dorset.

In the 1990s, the quartet were restored and then kept securely in the Poole showroom. Every once in a while, they were taken out for shows like the Century Display at Brooklands. Currently, they are being recommissioned for the road and each car is estimated to be worth £200,000-£300,000, while PK9203 is estimated to be worth £300,000-£400,000.

“We are delighted to offer this collection which was the particular pride and joy of Captain Forshaw, a lifelong Lagonda enthusiast. This is a unique opportunity to acquire an entire racing team from the golden era. With their racing pedigree, we hope to see at least one of the four on track at next year’s Revival,” claimed Bonhams Motor Cars UK Head of Department Tim Schofield.

A returnee to the Goodwood Motor Circuit is the 1956 Jaguar D-Type Sports-Racing Two-Seater. It has participated in the Revival for a few times and the Mille Miglia Retrospective. The car is estimated at £900,000-£1,200,000.

Joining the D-Type is the Don Law racing prepped 1993 Jaguar XJ220. The XJ20, like the D-Type, was campaigned at Le Mans and it claimed the 1993 GT class victory. During its time, it was considered to be the fastest production car on the road with the ability to reach 200mph. The example, which was delivered new to Germany, only have 385 mileage and is estimated to be £400,000-£500,000.

The Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale will be at its traditional location at the West Sussex Motor Circuit on September 18, Saturday. They will start with automobilia at 11.00 and the motor cars will start from 13.00.

It is a live sale and they will be accepting bids from clients in the room, respecting all social distancing and local COVID-related guidelines. The sale will also be livestreamed through Bonhams and Goodwood.

Clients can also follow the sale through the Bonhams App as it will give registered bidders the chance to bid real time online through Bonhams.com as they watch the auctioneer. They can also view videos of the cars on offer. Bonhams is also encouraging absentee and telephone bids for the event.

Pre-sale viewing of all the lots will be at Goodwood and will start on September 17, Friday 9am-5pm and will continue on September 18, Saturday starting at 9am.

For further details and to register, email ukcars@bonhams.com.