Bonhams to Sell Dakar Classic Stage Winning Porsche in Monaco

The most beautiful race car is a dirty race car. A winning car covered in grime will always be prettier than a spotless car in a pristine garage burdened by untapped potential. If this sentiment resonates with you, look for a rally-raced Porsche on the roster for the upcoming Bonham’s Monaco Auction on May 13.

Amy Lerner entered a 1982 Porsche 911 SC in the 2021 and 2022 Dakar Classic. The plucky Porsche has two finishes and a stage win to its credit and will now be searching for a new home. The Porsche will be sold with no reserve, and Bonhams has set a pre-auction estimate of €170,000–€220,000.

In a moment of pandemic-induced lunacy, Lerner and Sara Bossaert tackled a new category at the Dakar designed exclusively for cars that represent Dakar racing from the 1980s and 1990s. The Dakar Classic runs its own time/speed/distance regularity rally in parallel with the main Dakar race. The Classic runners share bivouac space between stages but otherwise run their own course.

Image Source: ASO FOTOP

Lerner bought a rally-spec Porsche for the 2021 event, but had no time for pre-race testing. Her first drive rolled around the parking lot used for technical checks days before the race. She may not have had much experience with her Porsche, but the rare sight of a Porsche in blue and white Rothmans livery at the Dakar was a sensation.

Image Source: A.S.O. C.Lopez

Porsche’s four-wheel drive 953 paved the way at Dakar in 1984 that the mighty 959 followed in subsequent years. The 953 was more 911 than 959.

The Dakar rally racing project was effectively a joint venture between Jacky Ickx and Porsche. Ickx wanted to race in the desert, and Porsche needed a research and development venue to develop all-wheel drive capability.

A trio of 953 Porsches blitzed the 1984 field. Drivers, co-drivers and crew put in epic efforts across 12,000 kilometers. The 953 finished first, sixth, and 26th overall. Desert master René Metge steered his car to the win alongside navigator Dominique Lemoyne.

The 953 had the benefit of all-wheel drive, but Lerner took on the Dakar with only rear-wheel drive in her 1982 911 SC. The Classic entry list was dominated by Land Rovers, Mercedes G-class wagons, buggies, and others designed for off-road running. However, modifications such as beefier suspension, increased ride height, and robust BFGoodrich tires turned this Porsche sports car into a rally contender.

In an enormous 2022 Dakar Classic field of 142, Lerner and Bossaert crossed the finish line in 37th place overall. After running as high as 12th overall, problems on two successive stages took them out of the overall running.

The Porsche ran out of fuel just shy of the finish in one stage and lost time getting stuck in the sand during the next. Such are the challenges that make Dakar success so elusive. Undaunted, the duo recovered to win the next stage—a proud mark to make in the Dakar record books.

The endurance odyssey was hot, dirty, and difficult. However, Lerner proved that a two-wheel drive sports car could dance among the dunes. The Belgian GRally team prepared and maintained the car, and it ran flawlessly.

If you’re impressed, you’re not the only one. None other than Jacky Ickx stopped by during the race to have a look and chat. Lerner’s Porsche proudly displays his giant autograph on its roof.

In a world of safari-tribute Porsches, the chance to own a Porsche with actual Dakar race-winning pedigree is a rare opportunity. The Porsche is ready to race, so it needs little for the successful buyer to continue running it in the dirt. After all, a dirty race car is a beautiful race car.

Read more about Lerner, Bossaert, and their Porsche adventures in the 2021 Dakar Classic here and stay tuned for our upcoming article about their participation in the 2022 Dakar Classic as well.