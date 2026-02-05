Bizzarrini – The Dark Horse

The Bizzarrini burst onto the scene in the 1960s at a time when the motor industry was awash with exotic, interesting and exciting new names. It was a time when design houses dipped their toes into the turbulent but enticing waters of motorsport with creations that were not only fast and powerful but also beautiful to look at. Ferrari boasted such iconic racers as the 250 GT SWB and the 250 GTO, Jaguar offered the Lightweight E-type, Shelby shook the world with the Cobra Daytona, and many others besides.

Before delving deeper into the specifics of our feature car, it is worth knowing some background on its creator, Giotto Bizzarrini. Engineer and test driver, Giotto Bizzarrini, could have written the words to the song, I Did It My Way, made famous by the evergreen Frank Sinatra. Never one to be beaten by a problem, Bizzarrini blazed his own trail in finding solutions to engineering challenges. After three years at Alfa Romeo, Bizzarrini attracted the attention of none other than Enzo Ferrari himself, and in 1957, he found himself working within the hallowed gates of Ferrari. Here, he worked his way up the ladder to head up Experimental Sports and GT car development.