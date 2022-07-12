Beaulieu’s Simply Japanese Returns For 2022

On July 24, one of the biggest and most popular Simply rallies by Beaulieu, the Simply Japanese will return with a variety of Japanese cars and motorcycles. The National Motor Museum will be the venue for Simply Japanese, an ideal place for a huge family day out.

Last year, more than 1,000 Japanese cars were displayed during the event. Some of the Japanese cars showcased include the Nissan Skyline, 200 SX, 350Z, Cube, GT4, MR2, Toyota Supra, Mazda RX-7, MX-5, Honda Civic Type R, Honda Acty Kei truck, and a Subaru Impreza WRX. All manner of marques and models from different ages were showcased last year and the line up this year is promising to be as impressive.

Owners of Japanese cars and motorcycles are invited to join the event no matter what they own, be it a luxury saloon, cheerful camper van, economy hatchbacks or high-powered performance cars. This is the perfect chance for owners to talk about cars, admire those on display, and fully enjoy all the features of the Beaulieu attraction.

Guests to Simply Japanese could also check out Beaulieu’s 1935 Datsun Type 14 saloon inside the National Motor Museum. The saloon symbolizes the start of the global success of the Japanese motor industry during the twentieth century. The Datsun is one of the many fascinating features in the new exhibition, The Story of Motoring in 50 Objects. It was set up to celebrate the National Motor Museum’s 50th anniversary.

Simply Japanese at Beaulieu

One of the favorite events in Simply Japanese is the People’s Choice Award where event goers can choose their favorite Japanese car on display. The winner goes home with a Beaulieu trophy and an Autoglym prize. Visitors have until 1pm on the day to pick their favorite and the winner is presented to the crowd at 2pm.

Those who will be going to the event are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance. Participant tickets are also available for those who will be driving into the show in their own Japanese car or motorcycle for it to be part of the display in the event. These Participant tickets will able be able to access the whole Beaulieu attraction.

Simply Japanese is one of the many Simply rallies that are scheduled to run in 2022. On August 21, Simply Mercedes will be held. Almost a month later, on September 18, there is the Simply BMW, while Simply British Classic is scheduled for September 25. To know more about the full event calendar, simply visit their website.

Bearers of visitor and participant tickers will also have access to all the exhibits that Beaulieu has to offer like the Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibit in the National Motor Museum. Exhibits like the Little Beaulieu, On Screen Cars, World of Top Gear, will be open for the guests. Visitors are also welcome to walk around the gorgeous grounds and gardens