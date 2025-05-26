Its fastest lap of 4:26.0 was the quickest ever turned by a Cunningham entry at Le Mans, but it took ten seconds longer than the best lap of Ferrari’s latest 4.9-liter V-12.
Its fastest lap of 4:26.0 was the quickest ever turned by a Cunningham entry at Le Mans, but it took ten seconds longer than the best lap of Ferrari’s latest 4.9-liter V-12.
History

The Ferrari That Went American

The need for an engine sparked the purchase of a car by Briggs Cunningham. His 1954 racing season included the latest V-12 Ferrari, equipped with a unique braking system that circulated coolant through its shoes.

Avatar photo

Cunningham’s Mission to Build an American Sports Car

In retrospect, it’s no easy task to communicate what the Cunningham sports cars meant to car enthusiasts in America in the mid-20th century. America’s post-war autos were worthy enough, but sporting? Not at all. Not since the Auburn Speedsters and Cord 810s of the mid-1930s had American automakers produced cars that appealed to the person for whom driving was more than a way of trundling from point A to point B.

Seated in the Cunningham-Ferrari, Phil Walters awaits his turn in the 1954 Le Mans pre-race inspection. Having first raced there in 1950, he is no novice at this job.
Seated in the Cunningham-Ferrari, Phil Walters awaits his turn in the 1954 Le Mans pre-race inspection. Having first raced there in 1950, he is no novice at this job.

Thus, in 1951 the 48 states were galvanized by the news that the B. S. Cunningham Company of West Palm Beach, Florida would not only produce a new American sports car but would also race a team of three cars at Le Mans!

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Avatar photo
Marco is the Editorial Operations Manager and manages content production for a variety of automotive and powersport websites. He is an automotive enthusiast with an interest in PEV technology and has a soft spot for the 918 Cayman.
Related