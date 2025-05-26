The Ferrari That Went American

Cunningham’s Mission to Build an American Sports Car

In retrospect, it’s no easy task to communicate what the Cunningham sports cars meant to car enthusiasts in America in the mid-20th century. America’s post-war autos were worthy enough, but sporting? Not at all. Not since the Auburn Speedsters and Cord 810s of the mid-1930s had American automakers produced cars that appealed to the person for whom driving was more than a way of trundling from point A to point B.

Thus, in 1951 the 48 states were galvanized by the news that the B. S. Cunningham Company of West Palm Beach, Florida would not only produce a new American sports car but would also race a team of three cars at Le Mans!