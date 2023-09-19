Autolook Week Torino 2023

Story by Roger Dixon. Images by Roger Dixon & Autolook.

Turin, Italy’s `Motor City` renowned for its Baroque architecture, grand boulevards, and beautiful piazzas is home to auto manufacturers Fiat, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo also the World famous styling houses of Ghia, Bertone and Pininfarina again hosted Autolook providing a spectacular and apt setting for the 3-day festival that celebrates motorsport vehicles not only as technical masterpieces but three-dimensional works of art.