To celebrate the first generation Audi R8 GT which was released back in 2012, Audi of America recently announced the all new R8 GT. Equipped with naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, with 602 horsepower, it is currently the most powerful rear-wheel drive series production model in Audi’s history. Exclusively developed for the R8 GT, it has a new Torque Rear drive mode for a more precise and controlled oversteering when going round the track. The R8 GT showcases the smooth transfer of technology from motorsports to series production. Limited to only 333 units worldwide, only 150 units of the R8 GT will be available to the United States market.

A Motorsport Legend

Compared to the R8, no other Audi is more connected to motorsports. The R8 V10 engine is almost identical to the R8 LMS racecar engine which was developed alongside it. The only difference was that the racecar engine was given regulation specific adjustments. Compared to the RWD model which had 562 horsepower, the R8 GT model’s engine was upgraded by Audi Sport GmbH engineers to have 602 horsepower, which now matches the R8 performance quattro model.

With a truly unique engine soundtrack, the high revving 5.2-liter 10-cylinder engine produces 413 lb-ft of torque and has a maximum engine speed of up to 8,700 rpm. This gives the new R8 GT the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and has a top track speed of up to 199 mph.

New Torque Rear Drive Mode

Audi Sport GmbH, for the first time, is offering a Torque Rear mode on the R8. Drivers will have seven characteristic curves at their disposal through the traction control system (ASR) which provides different levels of support. Level 1 gives maximum support and reduced engine torque which results in a low level of wheel spin. On the other end of the spectrum is Level 7 which has minimal support and increased engine torque, resulting in a high level of wheel spin.

Turning the control satellite on the Alcantara® wrapped steering wheel sets the desired Torque Rear mode level. This function adapts to the road conditions and progressive driving skills both on the road or on track, while it quickly calculates data from the wheel speed sensors, accelerator pedal position, steering angle, and selected gear. Incremental adjustment enables the driver to slowly increase their own skills.

Another upgrade to the R8 GT is the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with faster shift times, enabling drivers to choose their personalized level of ESC support, providing controlled and simultaneously precise oversteering. Thanks to an altered gear ratio for the new R8 GT, the gearbox can provide an even more impressive acceleration in all gears.

Lightweight Engineering

The R8 GT will still be mostly produced by hand at Böllinger Höfe. It still shares the same assembly line and an engine similar to the R8 LMS racecar. Compared to the R8 V10 performance RWD Coupe, the R8 GT was given a few weight saving measures so it was able to have an overall weight reduction of roughly 55 pounds, giving it a total cub weight of 3,516 pounds. The LMS racecar inspired lightweight 20-inch 10-spoke milled-cut forged wheels finished in high-gloss black are wrapped in high-performance MIchelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires designed both for road and racetrack use. Braking power is provided by ceramic braking system with red calipers, which is equipped as standard in the R8 GT, allowing it to save additional weight compared to typical steel brakes.

The lightweight R8 GT bucket seats are finished in leather and Dinamica, featuring integrated speakers which are part of the Bang & Olufsen sound system. It also has a standard sport suspension which features a CFRP anti-roll bar which is made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Two coupling rod connections in the anti-roll bar are made of red anodized aluminum to protect it against corrosion. This dynamic suspension minimizes weight while also increasing the road-holding and cornering dynamics of the R8 GT.

Strikingly Beautiful Design

In order to set the R8 GT apart, this limited-run special model is equipped with exclusive add-on parts. The most noticeable design feature are the exterior emblems which are all painted in black, this includes the unique “R8 GT” badge in the rear. The track inspired Carbon aero kit was given a high gloss finish. It was Initially developed in the wind tunnel for better aerodynamics as well as to increase the down force at the front and rear axle so that it could provide better stability and faster cornering speeds on the track. All in all, the Carbon aero kit have the following attachments: front splitter, side skirt covers, flics, cW-elements on the sides of the rear bumper, and a diffuser. It also has a rear wing with gooseneck suspension which improves aerodynamic efficiency by ensuring optimum wing underflow.

For the United States market, the new R8 GT will come in three colors which will total 50 of each: Tango Red Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, and Daytona Gray Metallic. Audi Sport GmbH paid tribute to the first R8 GT with regards to the interior of the new R8 GT, giving in an Audi exclusive interior in a black and red combination. It features red seatbelts that 11 years ago were only previously available in the R8 GT. Lettering of the special model can be seen in black and red on the floor mats and the R8 bucket seats. In the middle of the selector lever, the sequential numbering of their R8 GT is also displayed, partially matted in the carbon inlay.

There are some unique components of the U.S.-specific R8 GT model which will help amplify the performance character and equipment level of the model. These exterior features include door side sill inlays, carbon side blades, and housings for the exterior mirrors. Equipment features include Audi laser lights, sport exhaust system, Bang & Olufsen sound system, dynamic steering, and an Audi exclusive diamond stitched headliner with contrast stitching in red.

Pricing

Audi’s new R8 GT is scheduled to arrive in dealerships starting early 2023. MSRP starts at $249,900 not including destination, paint, and gas guzzler tax.