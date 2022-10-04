The New Audi R8 GT

Twelve years ago, the first Audi R8 GT was released. Finally, this year Audi Sport GmbH will be launching the new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD. The second edition of the exclusive super sports car has a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10 engine with an increased output of 602 hp which easily makes it the most powerful rear-wheel drive that Audi has ever launched.

It is equipped with a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for faster shifts. A new Torque Rear driving mode gives the drivers options on their preference in terms of ESC support. Those features allow for both controlled and precise oversteering. Using the control knob on the steering wheel adjusts the seven-stage torque rear.

New and exclusive features of the R8 GT is a nod to the first-generation model including sequential numbering, interior in black and red combination, and special light alloy wheels.

No V10 Engine in the R8 GT

Even though the R8 GT engine took inspiration from the R8 V10 performance RWD with 562 HP, Audi Sport GmbH has raised the performance of the second-generation model to the same level as the quattro model. Simply put, the new RT GT has 602 HP from 10 cylinders, 5.2 liters of displacement, and 413 lb.-ft of torque. This gives the R8 GT the capability to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds, and it takes 10.1 seconds for it to reach 200kph. It also has a top track speed of 320 kph or 199 mph.

Another notable difference is the new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that has an even quicker shift times. The new gearbox is also capable of faster acceleration in all gears due to an altered gear ratio and the associated higher speed. As for exterior design feature, a notable exclusive design feature for the R8 GT is its black intake manifold.

New Torque Rear Drive Mode

Audi Sport GmbH is manufacturing the new R8 GT at Böllinger Höfe mostly by hand, and for the first time, Audi is offering Torque Rear mode. The traction control system (ASR), which is part of the ESC controls the slippage on the rear axle. Levels range from 1 to 7, with 1 allowing little slippage and 7 is at the other end of the spectrum.

A control knob on the steering wheel sets the desired torque rear level which also enables a different adaptation as the driving skills and road conditions change on a track. It also gathers information from wheel speed sensors, accelerator pedal position, steering angle, and the selected gear to help the engine control unit to measure the engine power needed on the rear axle.

Less is More

After a variety of measures taken to reduce the weight, they were able to lighten the R8 GT up to roughly 20 kilograms (44 lbs) compared to the R8 Coupé V10 performance RWD. It has a total weight of 1,570 kilograms. One of the key factors in eight reduction is the 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels wrapped in high-performance Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires that was designed for both racetrack and road use. The lightweight forged wheels are based on the motorsport vehicles from Audi. As standard, the R8 GT is equipped with an extremely powerful ceramic braking system which also helped in reducing weight. There are also the R8 bucket seats and the performance sports suspension with the CFRP anti-roll bar. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic was the material used on the front anti-roll bar. Two coupling rod connections are made from red anodized aluminum which also helped in weight reduction and improved road-holding and cornering dynamics.

Exclusive Design

To set the new Audi R8 GT apart, a lot of exclusive add-on parts were equipped on this model. It has a black ‘R8 GT’ lettering on the rear, along with other emblems in black. It is also equipped with the Carbon Aerokit in high gloss. Developed in the wind tunnel, the Carbon Aerokit provides improved stability on the road, resulting in faster cornering speeds. The Carbon Aerokit includes the front splitter, side skirt covers, flics, a diffuser, cW-elements on the sides of the rear bumper, gooseneck suspension, and a rear wing. The insert improves aerodynamic efficiency by ensuring optimum wing underflow.

Even the interiors are influenced by the first R8 GT which was released in 2010, and it has a black and red color motif. The red belts, which was only available on the R8 GT from 2010 can also be seen in the new R8 GT. The red and black lettering of the special model is also on the floor mats and the R8 bucket seats. On the middle of the center console near the gear selector lever is the sequential numbering of their R8 GT, and it is partially matted in the carbon inlay.

Audi will only be producing 333 units of the new R8 GT, and they will be available at dealerships starting in 2023.