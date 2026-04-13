Ariel’s 525bhp Atom 4RR “Beast”

Ariel Motor Company has launched its most powerful model yet, the track-focused yet road-legal Atom 4RR. Built to celebrate 25 years of the Atom, this bespoke, made-to-order car delivers the most intense driving experience in the company’s history.

Highlights

Track-focused yet road-legal, the Atom 4RR is Ariel’s most extreme performance machine ever

Bespoke, hand-built, motorsport-spec 525bhp / 550Nm Honda engine revving to 8,200rpm

Quickest Atom ever: 2.4 seconds to 62mph and 5.1 seconds to 100mph

Power-to-weight ratio over 780bhp per ton

Built-to-order with motorsport-grade components throughout

Delivers unmatched intensity, performance and driving engagement

Single-mindedly engineered for track dominance, the 4RR features a bespoke 525bhp engine and motorsport-grade components throughout. It is the quickest Atom ever, achieving 0–62mph in 2.4 seconds and 100mph in 5.1 seconds, representing the ultimate evolution of lightweight performance cars.

The fastest Atom ever created

The 4RR combines 25 years of development into Ariel’s most focused machine, designed to maximize lap times, consistency, and driver engagement. Despite its extreme track capability, it remains road-legal and fully customizable, with each car built to individual specification.

“The Atom 4RR is the most focused vehicle we’ve ever built – a car that captures everything we’ve learned over 25 years of pure driver-focused engineering. It is the fastest and most powerful Atom to date, yet it stays true to our founding principles of lightweight, minimalism, and delivering very Serious Fun. It is the most direct connection between car, driver, and track or road, that we have ever made.”

8,200 RPM Redline!

At its core is a hand-built engine based on the Honda K20C Type R unit, extensively re-engineered with forged internals, revised head geometry, and motorsport-grade components.

Map 1 – 400bhp / 380Nm

Map 2 – 500bhp / 450Nm

Map 3 – 525bhp / 550Nm

Pricing and availability

The Atom 4RR is Ariel’s most exclusive model, priced from £208,000 plus taxes and available in extremely limited numbers.

The purest expression of Ariel after 25 years

With sub‑700kg weight, 525bhp output, and over 780bhp per tonne, the Atom 4RR represents the ultimate expression of Ariel’s philosophy—its most extreme and exclusive model to date.

Specifications

Engine

Bespoke, hand-built motorsport-spec

2.0-litre 4 cylinder i-VTEC, Direct Injection – Honda K20C Type R

Aluminum alloy block, Closed deck sleeves, Revised cylinder head and porting,

Forged pistons, Forged connecting rods, Lightweight flywheel

Rotating components weight matched and balanced

Race gated, High flow oil system with ported oil pump

Displacement 1996cc

Bore & Stroke 86mm x 85.9mm

Valvetrain Chain drive DOHC 4 valves per cylinder, Bespoke camshafts,

Alloy valves, Uprated valve springs, Uprated valve guides

Turbocharger Optimised MI turbo peak 1.7 bar

Adjustable boost

Power Map 3: 525bhp @ 8,200rpm Map 2: 500bhp Map 1: 400bhp

Torque Map 3: 550Nm @ 5,200rpm Map 2: 450Nm Map 1: 380Nm

Gearbox

Quaife 6-speed + reverse sequential

Pneumatic paddle shift + auto-blip

Limited-slip differential , Motorsport driveshafts

Fuel system

High pressure direct injection fuel system with 1400cc fuel injectors

40 litre aluminum fuel tank

Electrical

Electronic coil over plug ignition

MBE engine management system

Thatcham category 2 Immobilizer system

Adjustable traction control

Cooling

Side mounted pods with air-to-air intercooler, engine oil cooler, gearbox oil cooler,

Front mounted aluminum radiator with electric fan

Exhaust

Lightweight titanium sports exhaust

Lightweight titanium silencer

Suspension

Double unequal length chromoly aerofoil section wishbones

Chromoly aerofoil section pushrods

Outboard adjustable rod ends

Adjustable rear and front toe

Lightweight machined aluminum uprights

Adjustable suspension pushrods

Aluminum bell cranks, needle roller bearings

Ohlins TTX dampers adjustable compression and rebound

High-grade alloy steel springs.

Braking

Front AP Racing 310 mm 2 piece ventilated discs

Rear AP Racing 310 mm 2 piece ventilated discs

Calipers Forged unequal diameter 4-piston motorsport calipers front and rear

Pads Race-spec pads

Aluminum racing pedal box

Twin master cylinders adjustable front/rear brake bias

Bosch 12-position switchable motorsport ABS (inc. fully off)

Steering

Rack and pinion cast alloy steering rack 2 turns lock to lock

Collapsible offset steering column

Adjustable inboard joint and outboard rod ends

305mm race suede covered steering wheel

Chassis

Right or left-hand drive

Fully bronze-welded multi diameter steel tube

Aluminum bulkheads

Phosphated and dual powder coated finish

Wheels

Front: 7Jx16 Forged alloy

Rear: 9Jx17 Forged alloy

Tires

Front: 195/50R16 Yokohama A052

Rear: 255/40R17 Yokohama A052

Body

Multi-piece lightweight carbon fibre and composite panels

Front and rear carbon fibre aerofoils with rear venturi

Carbon fibre mudguards, side pods, lamp shrouds

Seating Individual composite race seats, 5 position adjustment

Instruments TFT color digital motorsport display with integral PDM system

Shift lights, current lap time, delta lap times, gear position, traction level, boost position

Tachometer, oil pressure, fuel level, water temperature, speedometer, odometer, trip, time

Dimensions

Length 3520 Track 1600 front 1615 rear

Height 1122 Wheelbase 2390

Width 1880

Weight 669kg

Performance

0-62 mph (0-100kph) 2.4 seconds

0-100 mph (0-165kph) 5.1 seconds

Top speed 175 mph

Price £208,000 (+ taxes) built-to-order

Above contents © 2026 Ariel Motor Company Ltd reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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