Ariel’s 525bhp Atom 4RR “Beast”

Ariel Motor Company has launched its most powerful model yet, the track-focused yet road-legal Atom 4RR. Built to celebrate 25 years of the Atom, this bespoke, made-to-order car delivers the most intense driving experience in the company’s history.
Highlights
- Track-focused yet road-legal, the Atom 4RR is Ariel’s most extreme performance machine ever
- Bespoke, hand-built, motorsport-spec 525bhp / 550Nm Honda engine revving to 8,200rpm
- Quickest Atom ever: 2.4 seconds to 62mph and 5.1 seconds to 100mph
- Power-to-weight ratio over 780bhp per ton
- Built-to-order with motorsport-grade components throughout
- Delivers unmatched intensity, performance and driving engagement
Single-mindedly engineered for track dominance, the 4RR features a bespoke 525bhp engine and motorsport-grade components throughout. It is the quickest Atom ever, achieving 0–62mph in 2.4 seconds and 100mph in 5.1 seconds, representing the ultimate evolution of lightweight performance cars.
The fastest Atom ever created
The 4RR combines 25 years of development into Ariel’s most focused machine, designed to maximize lap times, consistency, and driver engagement. Despite its extreme track capability, it remains road-legal and fully customizable, with each car built to individual specification.
“The Atom 4RR is the most focused vehicle we’ve ever built – a car that captures everything we’ve learned over 25 years of pure driver-focused engineering. It is the fastest and most powerful Atom to date, yet it stays true to our founding principles of lightweight, minimalism, and delivering very Serious Fun. It is the most direct connection between car, driver, and track or road, that we have ever made.”
8,200 RPM Redline!
At its core is a hand-built engine based on the Honda K20C Type R unit, extensively re-engineered with forged internals, revised head geometry, and motorsport-grade components.
- Map 1 – 400bhp / 380Nm
- Map 2 – 500bhp / 450Nm
- Map 3 – 525bhp / 550Nm
Pricing and availability
The Atom 4RR is Ariel’s most exclusive model, priced from £208,000 plus taxes and available in extremely limited numbers.
The purest expression of Ariel after 25 years
With sub‑700kg weight, 525bhp output, and over 780bhp per tonne, the Atom 4RR represents the ultimate expression of Ariel’s philosophy—its most extreme and exclusive model to date.
Specifications
Engine
- Bespoke, hand-built motorsport-spec
- 2.0-litre 4 cylinder i-VTEC, Direct Injection – Honda K20C Type R
- Aluminum alloy block, Closed deck sleeves, Revised cylinder head and porting,
- Forged pistons, Forged connecting rods, Lightweight flywheel
- Rotating components weight matched and balanced
- Race gated, High flow oil system with ported oil pump
- Displacement 1996cc
- Bore & Stroke 86mm x 85.9mm
- Valvetrain Chain drive DOHC 4 valves per cylinder, Bespoke camshafts,
- Alloy valves, Uprated valve springs, Uprated valve guides
- Turbocharger Optimised MI turbo peak 1.7 bar
- Adjustable boost
Power Map 3: 525bhp @ 8,200rpm Map 2: 500bhp Map 1: 400bhp
Torque Map 3: 550Nm @ 5,200rpm Map 2: 450Nm Map 1: 380Nm
Gearbox
- Quaife 6-speed + reverse sequential
- Pneumatic paddle shift + auto-blip
- Limited-slip differential , Motorsport driveshafts
Fuel system
- High pressure direct injection fuel system with 1400cc fuel injectors
- 40 litre aluminum fuel tank
Electrical
- Electronic coil over plug ignition
- MBE engine management system
- Thatcham category 2 Immobilizer system
Adjustable traction control
Cooling
- Side mounted pods with air-to-air intercooler, engine oil cooler, gearbox oil cooler,
- Front mounted aluminum radiator with electric fan
Exhaust
- Lightweight titanium sports exhaust
- Lightweight titanium silencer
Suspension
- Double unequal length chromoly aerofoil section wishbones
- Chromoly aerofoil section pushrods
- Outboard adjustable rod ends
- Adjustable rear and front toe
- Lightweight machined aluminum uprights
- Adjustable suspension pushrods
- Aluminum bell cranks, needle roller bearings
- Ohlins TTX dampers adjustable compression and rebound
- High-grade alloy steel springs.
Braking
- Front AP Racing 310 mm 2 piece ventilated discs
- Rear AP Racing 310 mm 2 piece ventilated discs
- Calipers Forged unequal diameter 4-piston motorsport calipers front and rear
- Pads Race-spec pads
- Aluminum racing pedal box
- Twin master cylinders adjustable front/rear brake bias
- Bosch 12-position switchable motorsport ABS (inc. fully off)
Steering
- Rack and pinion cast alloy steering rack 2 turns lock to lock
- Collapsible offset steering column
- Adjustable inboard joint and outboard rod ends
- 305mm race suede covered steering wheel
Chassis
- Right or left-hand drive
- Fully bronze-welded multi diameter steel tube
- Aluminum bulkheads
- Phosphated and dual powder coated finish
Wheels
- Front: 7Jx16 Forged alloy
- Rear: 9Jx17 Forged alloy
Tires
- Front: 195/50R16 Yokohama A052
- Rear: 255/40R17 Yokohama A052
Body
- Multi-piece lightweight carbon fibre and composite panels
- Front and rear carbon fibre aerofoils with rear venturi
- Carbon fibre mudguards, side pods, lamp shrouds
Seating Individual composite race seats, 5 position adjustment
Instruments TFT color digital motorsport display with integral PDM system
Shift lights, current lap time, delta lap times, gear position, traction level, boost position
Tachometer, oil pressure, fuel level, water temperature, speedometer, odometer, trip, time
Dimensions
- Length 3520 Track 1600 front 1615 rear
- Height 1122 Wheelbase 2390
- Width 1880
Weight 669kg
Performance
- 0-62 mph (0-100kph) 2.4 seconds
- 0-100 mph (0-165kph) 5.1 seconds
- Top speed 175 mph
Price £208,000 (+ taxes) built-to-order
Above contents © 2026 Ariel Motor Company Ltd reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee