6 Outstanding Competition Cars on Offer at Pebble Beach Auctions

A range of outstanding, historic competition cars will be presented during Gooding & Company’s 17th annual Pebble Beach Auctions to be held on August 13 and 14, 2021.

The astonishing selection of historic competition cars exemplifies the best of the best across the range of postwar motor racing, including Trans Am, Indy, and endurance racing.

Featuring some of the most iconic liveries in Motorsport, these vehicles have ties to many teams, top venues, and drivers of the era. Some of the drivers that raced in these vehicles include the likes of Jackie Stewart, Bobby Rahal, Peter Gregg, Mark Donohue, Sir John Whitmore, and Danny Ongais.

Here’s a look at 6 competition cars on offer at Gooding and Company’s Pebble Beach Auction:

1966 Ford GT40 Alan Mann Lightweight

Estimate: $7,000,000-$9,000,000

A new era of racing and automotive production dawned for the Ford Motor Company with the introduction of the GT40. Its innovative design and performance effectively revolutionized domestic competition cars.

In 1963, with the goal of defeating Ferrari at the most famous and challenging race in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ford Motor Company commenced developing a purpose-built endurance racing car.

In developing the GT40, Ford set up a new subsidiary headed by Le Mans-winning team manager John Wyer. In 1964, the first GT40s that the new team produced were unveiled and were campaigned in various international events. Ford acquired the skills of three successful private teams to develop the new models further in their quest for perfecting the GT40: Holman-Moody, Shelby American, and Alan Mann Racing.

When Ford contracted Alan Mann Racing in 1964 as a Ford factory team, they attracted many successful and talented drivers. The team was instantly recognizable in their red and gold liveries, which set them apart on the track.

In late 1965, Alan Mann Racing was assigned the task by the Ford Motor Company to create an even more competitive GT40 version.

By performing extensive tests on the early Mk I GT40, Alan Mann knew what was required to reduce the weight as well as adjust the suspension and chassis to achieve optimal improvements.

As a result, Alan Mann Racing commissioned Abbey Panels to create five special GT40 tubs for the new updated design. They additionally produced a lightweight aluminum bodywork, considerably reducing the weight of the vehicles compared to the standard fiberglass bodies.

The car on offer, AM GT-1, is one of only two aluminum-bodied GT40s that were constructed, given the other three tubs that were ordered by Alan Mann were used in the Mk II program.

Completed in early 1966, the AM GT-1 is a particularly rare machine featuring the distinct Alan Mann Racing livery. It is fitted with a highly tuned 289 V8 engine, five-speed ZF transaxle, Halibrand knock-off wheels, and provided with more than 100 updates compared to the standard Mk I competition car.

In 1966 at the 12 Hours of Sebring, the vehicle showed great promise with Sir John Whitmore and Frank Gardner able to qualify in 7th position. It performed well until it ran into some clutch problems, forcing it into retirement. Its next venture was an appearance in April 1966 at the Le Mans Test where it was the fourth quickest vehicle, just after a Ford experimental J-Car, a MK II GT40, and its sister car, the AM GT-2.

Ford subsequently chose to retire the small-block powered Alan Mann Lightweights, concentrating their efforts in using their seven-liter MK IIs at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. The AM GT-1 was acquired thereafter by Holman-Moody, and subsequently was under the ownership of several private owners.

In 1982, it was acquired by the consignor after being damaged in a road accident. The consignor restored the example to its former glory by acquiring the skillset of renowned GT40 expert Bob Ash from Georgia. For the next 15 years, he worked on the car to return the vehicle back to its condition and appearance at the 1966 Le Mans Test, displaying its classic Alan Mann Racing finish and the race number “16”.

The vehicle was awarded a Second in Class at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It was also entered at the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, where it received an almost perfect score and a special Le Man’s award that was judged by the Shelby American Automobile Club.

The example is one of the most unique and historically significant GT40s to be available at auction for many years. In addition, it is the first time that the AM GT-1 has been offered for public sale.

1980 Porsche 935 K3

Estimate: $2,500,000-$3,000,000

The Porsche 935 was introduced in 1976 as the Group 5 racing version of the turbocharged 930. It would go on to become one of the most successful models in sports car racing history.

From the late 1970s until the early 1980s, the 935 ruled the world of endurance racing. From 1976 to 1979, it won the FIA World Championship for Makes, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Even though Porsche campaigned their own special works team cars, private customers had the capability to purchase a production 935 from the factory. In addition, other teams like the Kremer Racing from Germany created their own exotic variants of the 935.

The car on offer is one of the most successful Kremer-developed 935 models, being a 1980 935 K3. It is fitted with technically advanced air-to-air intercoolers as well as exquisite bodywork that was designed to look like Porsche’s own 935/78 team car.

Chassis 000 00027 was purchased new by the Interscope Racing team and was finished in their black livery with tri-color stripes. During the 1981 and 1982 seasons, it was campaigned in the IMSA GTX class by Bill Whittington, Danny Ongais, and their team owner Ted Field.

This vehicle achieved impressive results, including a 2nd place finish during the 1982 Road Atlanta IMSA Spring Sprints. Aside from its successful IMSA career, the example also participated in the 1982 Riverside 6 Hours, the 1982 Sebring 12 Hours, and the 1981 Suzuka 1000 kilometers.

The consignor has prepared the 935 K3 for an active career in vintage racing. The example has enjoyed considerable success at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the Rennsport Reunion, as well as the Le Mans Classic. The vehicle was also presented Best in Class at the 2021 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

1986 March 86C

Estimate: $1,500,000-$2,000,000

The 1986 March 86C, chassis 86C-13, is a tried-and-true racing champion. Indianapolis Speedway Hall of Famer Bobby Rahal was driving the vehicle when it claimed victory in the 1986 Indy 500.

The car was a masterpiece of Jim Trueman’s Truesports racing team and March Engineering. Adrian Newey designed the March 86C to be a versatile car that could be successful in a variety of races and tracks.

The design was highly successful with it claiming five more victories for Rahal in that season alone as well as a first-place finish at the 1986 CART Championship.

The example on offer gives a rare chance for collectors to acquire an Indy 500 winner as well as a legendary competition car. It has kept its Cosworth DFX turbocharged V-8 engine that powered it to victory at Indianapolis.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Trans Am

Estimate: $1,400,000-$2,000,000

Penske Racing built and raced only six Chevrolet Camaros, with the 1967 Camaro Z/28 Trans Am, chassis 7N163378 being the first of the six.

It was the embodiment of the new era of competitive American muscle car production. It was the 14th Z/28 to be produced and was the first Chevrolet Camaro to claim victory in a professional race, opening doors for other pony cars from the renowned domestic marque.

Racing superstar Mark Donohue was its primary driver throughout its impressive racing career.

The present state of chassis 7N163378 pays tribute to its lengthy racing career on the competition circuit. It has been meticulously restored by Kevin Mackay, a known Chevrolet expert, who has brought it back to its first victory specifications.

1977 Porsche 934/5

Estimate: $1,300,000-$1,600,000

The 1977 Porsche 934/5 is a hybrid of the Porsche 934 and 935 models with the marque specifically designing it for the North American IMSA series.

Only ten 934/5s were ever produced and this example, chassis 930 770 0951, was the first to be built. It made its racing debut at the 1977 12 Hours of Sebring, under the formidable Porsche team Brumos Racing.

The team’s star driver, Peter Gregg, and race car driver Jim Busby raced the example where it qualified 1st and finished 3rd in the challenging race.

Renowned privateer Jim Busby acquired chassis 930 770 0951 and continued to race it through the 1977 season, securing 2nd at Laguna Seca. In 1978, it was obtained by another racer, Monte Shelton. He updated it to full 935 specifications and raced it through the 1983 season.

Since then, it has been in the possession of a variety of collectors and under the guardianship of the current consigner, it was provided a comprehensive restoration to bring the example back to its 1977 Sebring competition-debut specification.

Since restoration, it has only been shown once, being at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

1966 Lola R-90

Estimate: $1,000,000-$1,400,000

Lola Cars, a renowned British racecar engineering brand, constructed this early model which was a powerhouse in significant competitions during its time.

Only three Lola T-90s were produced and this example, chassis 90/2, was entered at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 and driven by Jackie Stewart where he was named Rookie of the Year. Jackie Stewart also claimed victory at the Fuji 200 in Japan with the T-90 under car owner John Mecom.

Chassis 90/2 is fitted with Ford’s four-cam V-8 racing engine and possesses an aluminum monocoque supported by steel subframes. The example has been in ownership of the consignor since 1995, coming from the collection of David Uihlein.

[Source and Photos: Gooding & Company]