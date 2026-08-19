Aston Martin Valen: Twin-Turbo V12!

Aston Martin has introduced Valen, the most powerful front-engined production car in the company’s history and its most potent front-engined V12 supercar. The limited-production model combines dramatic styling with a full-carbon-fibre body and an 850PS, 1,000Nm version of Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12.

Derived from the Latin word valens, meaning “strong,” or “powerful”, the Valen name continues Aston Martin’s tradition of using names beginning with “V.” The car was developed through Q by Aston Martin and the company’s newly formed Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) Department.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: “The latest in a bloodline of limited production special series models from our bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, Valen’s world-beating performance required a design to capture the raw motion and unmatched output of our V12 powertrain. With more power, less weight, and a spectacular soundtrack, the dramatic design is backed up by equally dramatic performance.”

ENGINEERING

Valen pairs its V12 with a sharper-shifting eight-speed ZF transmission using strategies developed through Aston Martin’s Vantage GT4 racing program. The result is a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 214 mph.

For Aston Martin Director of Vehicle Performance, Simon Newton, shaping Valen’s performance character was especially satisfying: “When your basis for a project is the world’s most powerful front-engined production car you know you’re going to have fun. Valen channels the more overt dynamic purpose of a true sportscar and amplifies that energy and focus to further unleash Valen’s potential. Everything we’ve done to the powertrain and chassis has been driven by the same objective; to intensify the character and capability to deliver a truly thrilling experience that’s accessible to all skill levels, but keen drivers will absolutely relish.”

Sport, Sport+ and Track modes alter the car’s throttle response and dynamic character. Sport and Sport+ provide a shorter, more immediate throttle map for road driving, while Track uses a longer, more progressive response for greater precision at the limit.

Weight reduction was another priority. Valen sheds as much as 110kg compared with the core V12 platform through extensive use of carbon fibre, aluminium, titanium and magnesium. An optional lightweight package adds machined aluminium suspension components and titanium chassis bolts, saving another 16.9kg.

Lightweight magnesium wheels are standard and wear Aston Martin-specific Pirelli P Zero R or P Zero Winter 2 tires. Valen also incorporates Pirelli Cyber™ Tyre technology, which supplies real-time tire information to the car’s electronic stability, ABS and traction-control systems.

Chassis revisions include changes to the ESP, dampers, steering, camber and braking systems. Increased lateral stiffness and reduced body roll and pitch sharpen response while retaining enough compliance for long-distance driving. A solid-mounted rear subframe, model-specific springs and Bilstein DTX semi-active dampers further improve control and steering response.

Carbon-ceramic brakes measure 410mm at the front and 360mm at the rear, with a firm brake-pedal calibration designed for precise modulation.

A lightweight titanium exhaust provides the V12 soundtrack while reducing mass. Four exhaust outlets—two upper and two lower—use 3D-printed titanium finishers. The upper outlets remain open, while valves control the lower pair according to the selected drive mode. The exhaust has been tuned to reduce lower frequencies and emphasize higher tones as engine speed rises.

DESIGN

Valen represents a more aggressive interpretation of Aston Martin’s traditional front-engine proportions. Speaking of the creative impetus behind Valen’s design, Aston Martin EVP & Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said: “Valen gave us the opportunity to explore and express more extreme emotions through a new form language and surface treatment. As such, Valen is a significant departure from what has gone before; sharply sculpted lines to reflect the aggressive dynamics, an attacking stance that emphasises the front-engine rear-drive layout and a bespoke interior design that creates a more sporting cockpit environment. Valen is a provocative front-engined supercar exuding increased potency and sporting intent, yet still celebrating the elevated luxury, meticulous detailing and unmistakable design signatures expected of a flagship Aston Martin.”

The front features deeply recessed slim headlamps beneath the leading edge of the bonnet, along with an angular grille, geometric mesh and sharply defined splitter. A bonnet vent and enlarged functional side vents extract air from the wheel arches, while elongated side strakes lead toward pronounced rear haunches.

Stepped side sills emphasize the narrow waist and muscular fenders. Saw-tooth vortex generators manage airflow beneath the car to reduce lift and increase downforce, while new rear-quarter windows distinguish Valen’s profile.

At the rear, Aston Martin replaces the conventional rear window and trunk lid with a solid tailgate incorporating an aerodynamic wing. Beneath it is a 170-litre luggage compartment, available with an optional Touring Pack and fitted luggage. A full-width light bar sits below the upswept tail, which acts as a Gurney flap to produce downforce without a large fixed wing.

The show car is finished in Satin Andromeda Red, a Q Ultra paint combining red, copper and gold highlights with blue undertones. Buyers can also specify a fully exposed carbon-fibre body, including tinted carbon finishes in satin or gloss, with bespoke colors available through Q by Aston Martin.

Inside, the emphasis is on visual and physical lightness. A slim center console uses 3D-printed components and incorporates the performance-oriented switchgear introduced on Valhalla. Its driver-focused angle reinforces the cockpit’s sporting character.

Customers can choose Sports Plus seats designed for support and long-distance comfort or lightweight carbon-fibre performance seats. Interior materials include Semi-Aniline Leather and Alcantara or full Semi-Aniline Leather, with five trim configurations and extensive color and quilting choices.

Additional 3D-printed components echo the exterior cooling vents, while redesigned air vents and a broader selection of anodized finishes reduce visual clutter and expand personalization options through Q by Aston Martin.

Production of Valen will be limited to 150 cars, with first deliveries scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

Body

Bespoke Coachbuilt Carbon Fibre body with 2+0 Seating

Extruded Bonded Aluminium Body Structure

Engine

5.2-litre Twin Turbo V12

Front mid mounted engine, rear wheel drive

Maximum power: 850PS / 838bhp / 625kw @ 6,500rpm

Maximum torque: 1,000Nm / 738 lb-ft @ 2,500 – 5,000rpm

Top speed: 214mph / 345km/h

0-60mph: 3.0 seconds*

0-62mph / 0-100km/h: 3.1 seconds*

Transmission

Rear mounted eight-speed automatic transmission with bespoke calibration

Electronic rear limited slip differential

Torque converter

Carbon Fibre prop shaft

Suspension

Front – Independent Double Wishbone, Coil Springs & Anti-Roll Bar

Rear – Multi-link Suspension, with Coil Springs & Anti-Roll Bar

Billstein DTX Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Intelligent Adaptive Dampers

Drive Modes

Five selectable drive modes: Wet, Sport, Sport+, Track and Individual

(Tailoring Drivetrain, Steering and Chassis calibrations)

Wheels and Tyres

21″ Magnesium Wheels

Pirelli P-ZERO R AML

Front: 275/35/ZR21

Rear: 325/30/ZR21

Pirelli P-ZERO Winter 2 AML (Bespoke Winter Tyre for Aston Martin)

Front: 275/35/R21

Rear: 325/30/R21

Brakes

Carbon Ceramic Brake System

Front: 410mm x 38mm Carbon Ceramic Disc

Rear: 360mm x 38mm Carbon Ceramic Disc

Dimensions

Height: 1,290 mm

Width (including mirrors): 2,120 mm

Width (mirrors folded): 2,044 mm

Length: 4,830 mm (FED = 4,870 mm)

Wheelbase: 2,885 mm

Ground Clearance (excluding Air Dam): 120 mm

Boot Volume: 170 litres

Weight: EU Certified Unladen Mass – DIN (kg) TBC

Weight Distribution (Front:Rear): 53:47

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Above contents © 2026 Aston Martin Ltd. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁