2025 Oulton Park Gold Cup

Organisers of the race meeting were the Historic Sports-Car Club, whose speciality is events forcers of around the period 1945 to 1980, with exceptions, of course. Held over three days, Friday to Sunday, Oulton Park’s Gold Cup has been for many years the premier classic car race meeting in the North West of England.

Oulton’s undulating 2.7-mile parkland circuit is the ideal venue for Historic Motorsports. Over the years, since it opened, it has witnessed some epic motor racing. Originally, the grounds of a “stately home” (in reality a smallish palace), the racing circuit was constructed using some of the roadways of a WW2 military camp constructed by the US Army and other international forces, whilst training for the invasion and liberation of mainland Europe.

After a period as a home for displaced persons, who could not return to their home countries due to Soviet occupation, construction of the racing circuit began early in 1953, and the first race meeting was held in August of that year.

For a population still enduring the after-effects of the war in Europe (some foods were still rationed), there was a massive desire to get back to “normal,” and motor sports of all types were one of the things that blossomed. Many of the first circuits were on flat (some would say boring) disused airfields, of which there were many, so a bespoke new circuit in undulating parkland was not only unusual it was just what a jaded populace needed.

Subsequently, over the years, the circuit was extended a couple of times, adding more corners, straights, and natural undulations until we reached pretty much the configuration we see today.

The Gold Cup has been run for many categories of cars over the years, originally being a non-championship race for then-current Formula One cars. These cars, which raced back then, were state-of-the-art machines, and the top level International racing teams and drivers participated. In those days, it was not unusual for Grand Prix drivers to race in other category races on the same day, sometimes as many as three races! Hard to imagine that now, with the “super-star” F1 attitudes which prevail in our very different times.

These days the Gold Cup is run for historic cars, many types of which could have run back in the day. This arrangement started in the early 2000s after a hiatus when the Gold Cup event was not held; it has gone from strength to strength since being revived. This year the Gold Cup was awarded for the two Historic Grand Prix Cars Association races.

This year’s race categories were for:

Historic Road Sports Cars form the 60s and 70s.

Classic Ferraris, Chris Amon trophy

Historic Formula Junior, Jim Clark Cup

Classic Saloon (Sedan) Cars, Jack Sears Trophy

Chevron 60 years celebration, Guards Trophy

Classic Alfa Challenge, Dunlop All-Stars

Historic Grand Prix Cars, Gold Cup

Derek Bell Trophy

Historic Formula 3, Derek Bell Trophy

Vintage Sports car club, Egerton trophy

Historic special Saloons, Tony Sugden Trophy

Historic Touring Cars, Gerry Marshall Trophy

In addition to the racing, there was plenty of off-track action, an excellent Concours d’Esprit, with some magnificent old cars; the emphasis is on “esprit” rather than purely condition. There was a large auction of classic and historic cars of all types, some quite rare vehicles often pop up at the auction, and this year was no exception. Fortunately, I left my credit card at home, or I would now be lying underneath an old Auto-Union or maybe a Citroen!

There were varied car club displays, vintage steam engines, old tractors, buses, etc.

As usual, a great three days out with happy faces all around, and as usual, I got wet (twice!) driving to and from in my Lotus Elan.

Full results from the meeting can be found here: https://www.tsl-timing.com/event/253056

Photo Gallery