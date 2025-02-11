2025 Alfa Revival Cup Ready for Launch

The 2025 Alfa Revival Cup season calendar delivers on its promise with six spectacular race weekends at some of the most legendary circuits in Italy and Europe. This championship, which celebrates the Alfa Romeo Turismo and Gran Turismo cars from the golden era of the Biscione, offers three compelling reasons why it remains a prestigious event for drivers.

International Prestige

The first is its international reach, with prestigious circuits like Red Bull Ring and Spa joining Italy’s most renowned tracks, such as Vallelunga, Misano, Imola, and Mugello. The races will coincide with exclusive events dedicated to classic cars, such as Red Bull Ring Classics, Imola Classic, and Spa Six Hours, attracting teams and drivers from across Europe.

Media Coverage

The second reason is its extensive media coverage, featuring live streaming of every race and widespread exposure across digital platforms, social media, and traditional press. This provides valuable visibility for drivers and sponsors alike.

Driving Passion

The third and perhaps most significant for drivers is the opportunity to be at the center of an event that keeps Alfa Romeo’s deepest value alive: true sporting passion. Bringing back to the track cars that once dominated international championships, driven by some of the sport’s most celebrated names, and getting behind the wheel of GTAm, GT Junior, Sprint GTA, GTV 2000, and Giulia Super is not only a genuine pleasure but also an honor. This creates the unique camaraderie and respect between the drivers that define these race weekends.

Six Rounds

The 2025 Championship consists of six rounds, each featuring a one-hour race with an optional driver change during a window between the 20th and 40th minute. Each event includes two 20-minute free practice sessions and a 30-minute qualifying round.

The season kicks off at Red Bull Ring (25-27 April) during the Red Bull Ring Classics, followed by Vallelunga (16-18 May), held as part of EuroNASCAR. The third round occurs at Misano (27-29 June), with a spectacular mid-season event at Imola (25-27 July), set within the Imola Classic. Racing resumes in September (5-7) at the magnificent Mugello before concluding with the grand finale at Spa-Francorchamps (25-27 September), held alongside the Spa Six Hours.

The Alfa Revival Cup is committed to offsetting CO₂ emissions by purchasing sustainability credits from the Appennino Tosco Emiliano National Park and Biosphere Reserve.

Above content © 2025 Canossa Events, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee