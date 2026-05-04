Racing America at Somona Raceway 2026

Sonoma Raceway welcomed a new era of spring road racing this weekend as SpeedTour officially rebranded to Racing America, bringing together modern Trans Am competition, vintage racing, and a strong fan turnout at the iconic Northern California circuit. The three-day event at the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course delivered everything from modern muscle car battles to historic race cars. At the same time, cool temperatures and cloudy skies in the upper-50s created nearly perfect racing conditions across most of the weekend. Car clubs filled the paddock and display areas during the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine showcase, and steady crowds lined the hillsides overlooking Turns 2, 3, and 7 as fans packed in for Sunday’s final races.