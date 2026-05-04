America Racing

Racing America at Somona Raceway 2026

West Coast Trans-Am racing brings the heat

Avatar photoKristina Cilia

Sonoma Raceway welcomed a new era of spring road racing this weekend as SpeedTour officially rebranded to Racing America, bringing together modern Trans Am competition, vintage racing, and a strong fan turnout at the iconic Northern California circuit. The three-day event at the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course delivered everything from modern muscle car battles to historic race cars. At the same time, cool temperatures and cloudy skies in the upper-50s created nearly perfect racing conditions across most of the weekend. Car clubs filled the paddock and display areas during the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine showcase, and steady crowds lined the hillsides overlooking Turns 2, 3, and 7 as fans packed in for Sunday’s final races.

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Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
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