IMSA Action At WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca

The hills above WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca carried a familiar rhythm over the weekend, one that blended the sharp edge of competition with the easygoing character of California’s central coast. The air stayed cool beneath a blanket of clouds that lingered from morning through late afternoon, softening the light but never dulling the atmosphere. Fans settled into their favorite vantage points early, from the Corkscrew to the main straight, creating a scene that felt both energetic and unhurried. It was a weekend where intensity lived comfortably alongside appreciation and where every lap mattered but the experience extended well beyond the stopwatch.

At the front of the field, the overall fight built into something memorable. The winning effort from JDC Miller MotorSports stood as a defining moment, as the privateer Porsche team guided its Porsche 963 from the back of the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) grid to an unlikely and dramatic overall victory in the final moments. Driven by Laurin Heinrich and Tijmen van der Helm, the No. 5 entry delivered a performance that balanced resilience with precision, completing a last-lap move that secured one of the more surprising results of the current GTP era. For a customer effort competing against factory-backed programs, the achievement carried added meaning, underscoring both preparation and belief within the team.