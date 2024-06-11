2024 Nurburgring 24 Hours

At the start of a month which has been heralded as the greatest month in endurance racing history, all eyes were on the mountainous Eifel region in Germany, where the first of three 24h races in Europe was to take place. June 2024 will see a gargantuan month of racing. Ahead of both Le Mans 24h and the 24h of Spa Francorchamps, perhaps the toughest challenge of the three, the 24 hours of Nurburgring started proceedings.

The densely forested hills of the Vulkaneifel which surround the Nurburgring, craft the perfect setting for a racetrack, winding, cambered corners, undulating terrain, rising and falling with alarming regularity, and spectacular views in moments where the thick forest reveals the far reaching views beyond. The track itself is nothing less than a legend, one which transcends all expectations, and brings together generations in their appreciation of the challenge of the Nordschleife, a track revered by seasoned race fans, and younger generations too.