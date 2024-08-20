2024 Donington Park Masters Race Weekend

Donington Park has traditionally held the Masters Historic race weekend in the early Spring, but a move to a mid-summer slot on the calendar. Hot on the heels of the announcement, alongside the already diverse grids which run in the Masters series, a new category for Group C cars which competed in the World Sportscar Championship between 1982 and 1993 will run under the governance of Masters Historic Racing at selected events in 2025. One would hope that the undeniable popularity of these cars, and the era of Sportscar racing which they represent, will see renewed interest in the already popular and well supported Masters events.

Donington Park, the fifth event on the calendar for the Masters Historic series, arrived after a brief summer break, following their return to Brno in Czechia. A familiar circuit to many of the drivers, with Donington a well-established fixture on the calendar, and host to the pre-season test day for competitors. The undulating, twisty circuit represents the sum of some of the best component parts in UK circuit racing, a test and thrill for drivers, and a circuit which offers great spectating opportunities for the crowds.