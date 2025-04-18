Museo Storico Alfa Romeo – Alfa Romeo Museum

Glen Smale
1963-1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT & GTA (designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro for Bertone). © Glen Smale
Certain motor manufacturers have, over the decades, built for themselves a motorsport heritage so rich in character alongside their roadgoing models that would put a smile on the face of most motoring enthusiasts. A healthy percentage of those manufacturers are Italian, and one of those manufacturers is Alfa Romeo.

1913 ALFA 40/60 HP Aereodinamica (designed by Carlo Castagna). © Glen Smale

The company was founded on 24 June 1910 in Milan, Italy, by Cavaliere Ugo Stella with the name A.L.F.A., an acronym for Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili. The young manufacturer wasted no time in making its presence felt, and in 1911 entered the Targa Florio with two cars, but unfortunately, both failed to finish. In August 1915, the company was sold to engineer Nicola Romeo, and in 1920 the name was changed to Alfa Romeo.

