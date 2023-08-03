Velocity Invitational tickets available

Quality, not quantity

Without question, the Velocity Invitational is dedicated to creating the ultimate vintage race gathering by highlighting the best race cars and collections available. This year’s event will occur at Sonoma Raceway’s scenic road course, November 10-12. The three-day event, which hosts an unparalleled lineup of the rarest cars in the world in a family-friendly and luxurious atmosphere, is a must-attend for automotive enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys extraordinary cars, wine, and luxury. McLaren, which marks its 60th anniversary this year, returns with the largest display of McLaren cars from its heritage collection, many never seen in North America.

Cars on track will include historic Formula 1 race cars, vintage Ferraris and Porsches, the Mustangs vs. Minis enduro, and McLaren’s 60th Anniversary car exhibitions.

Ticket options

A variety of ticket packages and single-day event passes are now available for purchase at velocityinvitational.com. Early bird pricing ends July 5, so ticket buyers should act now to lock in the best packages. Some of the most popular packages include:

General admission tickets: These tickets include entry and general parking, as well as access to the paddock and Event Plaza.

Wine Experience: This package offers a full weekend experience, including three-day general admission and access to the Taylor Farms Sip & Savor Pavilion, as well as private access to the world-class producer, Ram’s Gate Winery, a stone’s throw from the track. The Pavilion features live entertainment and tasting booths from local wine, spirit and food vendors. The Wine Experience is intended for guests 21 and older.

The Suites: Deluxe amenities of this package include indoor and outdoor seating, elevated track views, climate-controlled environment, catered light snacks, bar service and a parking pass to the Lot 2 VIP lot. Does not include Taylor Farms Sip & Savor Pavilion or Driver’s Lounge passes.

The Driver’s Experience: Guests will enjoy luxury accommodations, including access to food, drink and great views throughout the weekend. This package includes paddock entry, Driver’s Lounge access with amazing views from the Turn 11 Lawn, Taylor Farms Sip & Savor Pavilion access (ages 21 and over only), Closing Celebration access and VIP Parking.

The Ultimate: Guests can leave the planning to the Velocity Invitational concierge staff with an all-inclusive package that ensures the finest event experience from start to finish. They will enjoy a stay at one of Sonoma’s premier destination hotels, breakfast for two, scheduled transportation to and from Sonoma Raceway, VIP Experience package for two, paddock entry all weekend, Driver’s Lounge access with amazing views from the Turn 11 Lawn, Taylor Farms Sip & Savor Pavilion access (ages 21 and over only), Closing Celebration access and VIP Parking.

