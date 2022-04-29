2023 Subaru BRZ Sports Car Pricing

Subaru of America, Inc. recently announced the pricing of the 2023 BRZ rear-wheel drive sports car. With a refined design, precise handling, and a powerful 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, it is not surprising that the 2023 BRZ has sparked interest in sports car enthusiasts.

Powered by a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter 228 hp SUBARU BOXER® engine, clients can choose between a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission. The 2023 BRZ is also offered in two trim levels, a Premium and Limited with a starting price of $28,595.

Standard features of the 2023 BRZ includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, TORSEN® limited-slip differential, Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode, LED headlights (low and high beam) with automatic height adjustment, dual-zone automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish, power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection, power fuel-door lock, variable intermittent windshield wipers with new speed-sending mist feature, rear center console storage box with dual USB input/charge ports and auxiliary input jack, and Welcome Lighting.

Two sets of wheels can be ID registered in the 2023 BRZ’s Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). This is important in a way that instead of changing the tires on the original wheels, owners can easily switch to the seasonal tires mounted on a second set of wheels. Cabin engine sound is enhanced through the Standard Active Sound Control, providing a more engaging driving experience.

The 2023 BRZ cockpit focuses on the driver without having to compromise passenger comfort. The layout of the dashboard is clean and intuitive that instruments and controls are easily visible and accessible. Similar to the design that can be seen in the iconic Subaru BOXER, the 7-inch digital instrument panel shows the tachometer right in the middle with vehicle information shown on both sides.

On the left of the tachometer is a programmable meter that can display amps, Lateral-G, or coolant temperature. When Track Mode is engaged, the tachometer shifts from a traditional circular design to a more linear graph with color display.

For the interior the cabin was given black upholstery with contrasting red stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, front seat bolsters, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. Standard features include performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints. The Limited variant have front seats upholstered in Ultrasuede® with red leather accents and is also equipped with dual-mode seat-heater controls. Control switches for audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control are integrated in the leather-wrapped steering wheel. BRIN NAUB® nubuck-like material is used to complement the instrument panel visor and door trim.

The 2023 Subaru BRZ’s main goal is to connect the driver to the road, but through the SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system even the BRZ occupants or passengers are connected to the digital world. In both the Premium and Limited trim levels, an Integrated Center Information Display comes as a standard system feature and it includes smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and AndriodTM Auto, rear vision camera, Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming, and SiriusXM® services.

The BRZ will still offer a standard precision-shifting six-speed manual transmission. Performance-tuned six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle-shift control switches and new adaptive control will also be offered on both Premium and Limited trim levels.

BRZ models with automatic transmission will also have the award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The system features Pre-Collision Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Departure and Sway Warning. Both trim levels with the automatic transmission also have High Beam Assist.

The price of the 2023 BRZ Premium with optional automatic transmission starts at $30,095.

The 2023 BRZ Limited trim has a starting price of $31,095 and it comes with 18-inch alloy wheels in matte gray finish, heated exterior power mirrors, Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires, upgraded audio system including a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers, Steering Responsive Headlights, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and STARLINK® Safety and Security.

The price of the 2023 BRZ Limited with optional automatic transmission starts at $32,795 and it comes with Reverse Automatic Braking and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

2023 Subaru BRZ Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option MSRP MSRP plus Destination and Delivery BRZ Premium 6MT 01 $28,595 $29,615 BRZ Premium 6A 03 $30,095 $31,115 BRZ Limited 6MT 11 $31,095 $32,115 BRZ Limited 6AT 13 $32,795 $33,815

Destination and Delivery for the BRZ is at $1,020 although it may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. For retailers in Alaska, Destination and Delivery is at $1,170.