Recently, Mazda North America Operations announced updates to the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The new MX-5 continues Mazda’s long-standing tradition of pure, effortless, joyful driving. Well-balanced, lightweight, with great power-to-weight ratio are features that make the MX-5 a popular car to drivers. To add a personalized touch to the MX-5 Miata, clients can pick new exterior paint color options in Zircon Sand.

All MX-5 Miata models will have a front engine, rear-wheel drive layout. It will be powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm, with 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm matched to a six-speed transmission. MX-5 Miata Sport and Club variants are paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, while the MX-5 Miata Grand Touring has either a manual transmission or a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The well-received Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) will still be featured in the 2023 MX-5 Miata. Mazda developed the software-based suspension performance technology and it manages different vehicle systems to deliver improved precision and confidence to the MX-5 during high-g cornering, working as a harmonious extension of the driver’s body without adding weight to the vehicle. MX-5’s rear suspension helps in keeping the car planted when braking, while the KPC applies a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel during high-g cornering. This pulls the corner down, minimizing body roll, and enabling a more linear feel to the steering response in tight or rough corners. When accelerating through a corner, it uses a slightly stronger braking, improving the limited slip effect.

MX-5 Miata Sport

The MX-5 Miata Sport will only have a soft black top, and it will come with a variety of standard features. With safety as the primary focus of the two-seat roadster, it is equipped with dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams on top of the numerous i-Activsense safety features it already has. i-Activsense safety features includes Smart city Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning.

Interior features of the MX-5 Miata Sport include a seven-inch full color touchscreen display with the Mazda Connect Infotainment system which can be integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and controlled through the multi-function commander knob. To help a wider range of owners get their ideal driving position, the three-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel has a tilt and telescoping function. It also has mounted buttons so that controls for Bluetooth, audio, and cruise control are easily accessible without taking the drivers’ eyes off the road. Other interior comfort features include cloth bucket seats, leather shift knob and parking brake, six-speaker audio, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, dual USB inputs, two removable cup holders, climate control, power doors, padded door armrest, and power windows with one-touch down feature.

Exterior features that come as standard include the metallic black 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, high mount brake light cover, gloss black door mirrors, variable-intermittent windshield wipers, daytime running lights, and rear glass window with defogger.

MX-5 Miata Club

The roadster’s dynamics are further enhanced in the MX-5 Miata Club as it is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, limited slip differential, and front shock tower brace.

Other features of the MX-5 Miata Club include a black soft top and it adds sporty design elements like the gloss black front air dam, seat back trim, and rear lip spoiler. New for 2023, and available only for Club models and above is the Zircon Sand exterior paint. Additional features that can be seen in the 2023 Club model that is not available in the Sport model include the black metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna, LED daytime running lights, black cloth seats with light gray stitching, body-color high mount brake light cover, and vinyl leather material which can be seen throughout the interior of the model.

All Club models will have wireless Apple CarPlay which will enable either the driver or the passenger to connect easily to their enabled iPhone as soon as they enter the MX-5 to help them get on the road quicker. On top of all the standard Sport features, the Club model will also have SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription, Bose 9-speaker premium audio with a subwoofer and headrest speakers for both the driver and passenger seats so as to keep the premium experience even with the top down.

MX-5 Miata Club with Brembo BBS Recaro Package

Petrolheads will definitely appreciate the additional features that can be found in the MX-5 Miata Club with Brembo BBS Recaro Package. It includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, heated Recaro sport seats, and dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels. Additional design features include an aero kit with gloss black side sill extensions as well as rear bumper skirt.

The MX-5 Miata Club with Brembo BBS Recaro package is available in either black roof RF, black soft top, or retractable flashback. By simply pushing a button, the MX-5 RF can open or close its roof, giving the MX-5 RF the look of either a sporty coupe or a stylish convertible.

MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

The ultimate package, the MX-5 Miata Grant Touring has all the valuable performance and dynamic features that can be found in the MX-5 Miata Club, adds a few more comforts, without compromising the authentic, lightweight standards of the MX-5 Miata. It is available in a black soft top or body-color RF, with additional safety features which include High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Instead of the gloss black front air dam and rear lip spoiler that can be seen on the Club, the Grand Touring models are equipped with dark silver 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, door sill trim plates, and body-color heated door mirrors with auto-dim driver’s door mirror. Automatic on and off function is featured on the headlights while the windshield wipers have rain sensors.

As an option, the MX-5 Miata Grand Touring can have Terracotta Nappa leather seats instead of the standard black leather seats. The dark interior accents are also then replaced with bright silver finishes as it adds heated leather seats, automatic climate control, Mazda Navigation system, three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription, and auto-dim rearview mirror with HomeLink.

The 2023 MX-5 Miata will be on sale starting this winter.

2023 MX-5 Miata MSRP:

Model Transmission Soft Top RF MX-5 Miata Sport 6-Speed MT $28,500 – MX-5 Miata Club 6-Speed MT $31,550 – MX-5 Miata Club w/ Brembo BBS Recaro Pkg 6-Speed MT $36,050 $38,550 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6-Speed MT $33,050 $35,350 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6-Speed AT $33,550 $35,990

Interior Color Option:

Terracotta Nappa Leather (Exclusive for MX-5 Miata Grand Touring) $300

Premium Paint Colors: