Marketplace: 7k-Mile 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed

The first-generation Mazda Miata, also known as the MX-5 or Eunos Roadster, was launched in 1989 and quickly gained popularity as a lightweight, fun-to-drive sports car. The Miata featured a sleek and classic design, with a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout and a convertible top. It was powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four engine that produced 116 horsepower, which was adequate for the car’s lightweight and nimble handling.

The Miata was praised for its precise steering, balanced chassis, and excellent driving dynamics, making it a favorite among sports car enthusiasts. It was also known for its reliability and affordability, making it a practical choice for daily driving or weekend fun. Today, the first-generation Miata is a highly sought-after collector car, and its timeless design and driving experience continue to inspire new generations of drivers.

Now available

Currently on Bring-a-Trailer is this low-milage example. Originally offered as part of a November 1990 auction sponsored by the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based United Hospital Foundation. The original owner’s church subsequently raffled it and was previously listed on BaT in October 2021 before it was acquired by the seller on BaT in March 2022. Finished in Classic Red with a black convertible top over black cloth upholstery, the car shows 7k miles and is powered by a 1.6-liter DOHC inline-four linked with a five-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes 14″ steel wheels, pop-up headlights, Miata-branded floor mats, and an Audiovox cassette stereo. This NA Miata is now offered with a copy of the window sticker, original sales paperwork, United Hospital Foundation correspondence, partial service records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

The car is finished in Classic Red and features a black soft top as well as a matching convertible top boot. Additional equipment includes pop-up headlights, chrome door handles, painted mirror caps, and a single exhaust outlet. The right headlight motor was replaced in April 2023. Steel 14″ wheels with Mazda-branded center caps are mounted with 185/60 Yokohama Radial 221 tires showing pre-2000 date codes. The car is equipped with an independent double wishbone suspension, front and rear stabilizer bars, unassisted steering, and four-wheel disc brakes. A brake fluid flush was performed in 2022.

Interior

The cabin features bucket seats upholstered in black cloth along with color-coordinated carpeting protected by Miata-branded floor mats. Additional interior appointments include crank windows, a heater, a lockable center console and glovebox, and an Audiovox cassette stereo that was reportedly installed by the original dealership. The plastic double-din holder for the radio rattles. The four-spoke steering wheel frames a 140-mph speedometer, an 8k-rpm tachometer, and gauges for oil pressure, coolant temperature, and fuel level. The six-digit odometer shows 7k miles, approximately 500 of which have been added under current ownership.

Drivetrain

The 1.6-liter DOHC inline-four was factory rated at 116 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque. Work performed in June 2022 by Gas Head Motorworks in Houston, Texas, included the replacement of the battery as well as an engine oil and coolant change. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. The fluids for the transmission and differential were changed in 2022. Original sales paperwork and partial service records are included in the sale along with a letter from the United Hospital Foundation congratulating the original owner on winning the aforementioned November 1990 prize contest.

