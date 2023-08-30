2023 Goodwood Revival Approaches

At the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit, the Goodwood Revival pays homage to the illustrious period of motor racing spanning from 1948 to 1966. During this epoch, fashion reached its zenith, melodies transformed, and motorsport luminaries arose. Set for Friday 8–Sunday 10 September, this year’s Revival marks its quarter-century milestone, reflecting on these pivotal years. As a testament to its commitment to safeguarding historical legacies and recognizing the valor of racing pioneers – many of whom graced the track in its prime – Rolex proudly stands as the Goodwood Revival’s Official Timepiece and the distinguished Rolex Drivers’ Club’s Title Sponsor since 2004.

Established 75 years ago, the Goodwood Motor Circuit, nestled in West Sussex, England, has been an epicenter for exhilarating spectacles and displays of vehicular prowess. Its chronicles intertwine with the eminent British automaker Lotus, which is also marking its 75th jubilee during this year’s festivity. In an inaugural move, the Revival introduces the Rudge-Whitworth Cup, echoing the original accolade of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Commemorating the century-long journey of the famed endurance race—a momentous occasion observed by Rolex and the motorsport cognoscenti in June—this dual-driver challenge will spotlight iconic sports cars from the initial eras of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The grid is poised to feature revered marques, encompassing the likes of Alfa Romeos, Bentleys, and Bugattis. Concurrently, the event will pay tribute to Carroll Shelby, the mastermind behind the triumphant 1966 Ford GT40 team.

Jenson Button

Among the line-up of legendary drivers at the Revival, this year is Jenson Button, who has achieved success across a variety of motoring disciplines. Fresh from competing in the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans, 2009 FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion Button says:

“The Goodwood Revival is the best weekend of the year for many reasons, such as the cars, the track, and seeing everyone dressed up. As soon as you walk through the gates, it’s like you’ve stepped back in time. There is nothing like it. This year is going to be particularly memorable as I’ll be racing my own car in the Freddie March Memorial Trophy; a bronze C-Type Jaguar, which Juan Manuel Fangio owned. The technology differs greatly from the car I raced at Le Mans a few months ago. Everything is very mechanical, which I love.”

Jackie Stewart

A familiar face at the Revival is three-time FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart, who joined the Rolex family of Testimonies in 1968. He reflects:

“From Sir Malcolm Campbell’s land speed records in the 1930s, to the 1960s when the Daytona watch was born and to modern-day Formula 1, Rolex has been part of tremendous moments in motorsport history. This relationship has stood the test of time and continues to thrive worldwide, be it at Daytona, Monte Carlo or Goodwood. The track at Goodwood always brings back fond memories for me, having first visited it when I was just 14. Driving there changed my path in life, ultimately allowing me to race in Formula 1 so it’s a special place for me.”

During the three days, close to 150,000 motorsport and vintage enthusiasts are expected to flock to the beautiful Sussex Downs to experience the nostalgia of a bygone era while celebrating the ongoing influence of these pioneering years on the modern world. Rolex has been closely associated with motor racing for more than 90 years, supporting the sport’s development of technologies for future generations and the sharing of its expertise with wider society. Reinforcing this commitment, the 2023 Goodwood Revival will present its first-ever 100 percent sustainably fueled race: the Fordwater Trophy, featuring Mark Webber, who will compete at the event for the first time in a pre-1966 Porsche 911. Off the track, the Revive & Thrive community provides a platform for fashion and craft experts who gather to share their passion for preserving items for a lifetime of use.

Mark Webber

Ahead of his Revival race debut next week, multiple Formula 1® Grand Prix™ winner and a Rolex Testimony since 2017, Webber comments:

“I’m very much looking forward to participating in the Fordwater Trophy, it’s been a long time coming, trying to find the right type of car and the right race with the famous Porsche logo. I’m sure it will be a lot of fun, it’s a great weekend for getting into the spirit of things. Rolex has had a number of Testimonies racing there in the past so I’m happy to join a very cool list of people behind the wheel. Both Rolex and the Goodwood Revival have an appreciation for the meticulous precision it takes to make something elegant that can be cherished forever.”

Information

Tickets and general information HERE

Original press release provided by Rolex & Motorsport

Previous action at the Revival