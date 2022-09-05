2022 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance Presented By Aviva Best Of Show: 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta

For this year’s Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance presented by Aviva, a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta by Zagato has been given the most coveted Best in Show award. ICJAG Judges and the guests in Blenheim were impressed with the 250 GT TdF as it was part of the meticulously picked group of Class winners that span 12 decades of motoring, from veteran cars to supercar.

The 250 GT TdF is owned by David and Ginny Sydorick and it is one of only five Ferrari 250 GT long-wheelbase chassis cars that were designed by Zagato. Chassis 0515GT was built originally for Vladimiro Galluzzi, one of Ferrari’s best customers. It was extensively raced during the 1956 season, then Galluzzi sold it to racing driver Luigi Taramazzo. During the latter part of 4958, the 250 GT TdF was retired from racing. The example is a lightweight model, powered by a V12 engine and has an elegant coachbuilt body designed by Zagato complete with their trademark double-bubble roof.

The victory of the 250 GT TdF at the Concours d’Elégance presented by Aviva is a great prelude to the 17th Salon Privé Week. Considered to be one of the most prestigious events of its kind worldwide, Salon Privé is a Partner Concours to the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. The panel of ICJAG Judges from the group are highly respected and regarded experts in their fields.

Coming second to the 250 GT TdF is the 1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 B Mille Miglia by Graber though it came first in the Pre-War Open Class. Owned by Dr. Matthias Metz, it is one of only 107 Mille Miglia models that was built by the factory. Chassis 815045 is now the only one of its kind as it is the sole survivor of four 6C 2300 B convertibles that were made by Graber. It is also the only example to wear the coveted ‘MM’ designation on its engine number.

Another Salon Privé entrant this year that was able to get two awards is the 1931 Bentley 8 Liter saloon by Freestone & Webb from The Gaskell Collection. It came third in the Concours d’Elégance and came first in the Pre-War/Closed Class. Chassis YR5089 is a matching numbers example built on the shorter of the two 8 Liter chassis. It also has a body that was most likely to have been designed specifically for the Concours circuit in period.

Duke of Marlborough Award – 1965 Ferrari 365P by Fantuzzi

Another Ferrari was able to get the highly desirable Duke of Marlborough Award, coming from the 75th Anniversary Race Class. The 1965 365 P has a Fantuzzi-designed body and was built as a works racer. It made its debut at the 1000km Monza with John Surtees and Ludovico Scarfotti behind the wheel and it got second overall.

Second to the 365 P in the Ferrari 75th Anniversary Race Class is a very important 250 GTO. It was the second model produced by the factory and it also played an important role as a development vehicle for future series production GTOs. Produced in 1962, chassis 3387GT was powered by the classic 2953cc V12 engine from the 250 Testa Rossa. It was factory rated at 296bhp and has a top speed of 174 mph. Chassis 3387GT was also given the Chairman’s Award and the Most Iconic Award.

Entered in Salon Privé’s Supercar Icons Class, Mihai Negrecu’s stunning 1979 Aston Martin V8 Volante ‘7 Liter RSW’ was given the Coup de Coeur / Matt Pearce Trophy. For many years, marque specialists R.S Williams maintained the example and in 2004, it was upgraded to its ‘7-Liter RSW’ specification. Power was boosted to 440 bhp and torque was also upgraded to 520 lb-ft. The example was also well used, covering 10,000 miles in the UK and Europe in recent years.

People’s Choice – 1907 Lorraine Dietrich 130HP ‘Course’

Bagging the People’s Choice Award is a 1907 Lorraine Dietrich 130 HP ‘Course’. It is a monstrous 16.4-liter and was raced in road circuit grands prix in its time. Remarkably advanced, it had three spark plugs for each of its four cylinders and each had large 170 mm bored. The example displayed in Salon Privé is the only known surviving Lorraine chain-drive gearbox, still with its original chains.

Another Concours trophy-winner is the 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Coupé by Freestone & Webb. It claimed the Churchill Cup for the Most Exceptional Design. It was produced as a car ‘for use in the UK and Continent, mainly fast touring’. Chassis 42PY has a unique long bonnet-line and cycle-style ‘helmet’ fenders, it also has no traditional running boards so it has a low and rakish appearance.

Andrew Bagley, Salon Privé’s Chairman was quite happy and impressed with the high standard entries for this year, saying, “Once again, Salon Privé has attracted the cream of the crop for its Concours d’Elégance, with some truly exceptional motor cars presented for judging. As we mark Ferrari’s 75th anniversary, it’s extra special that our overall winner should be a Maranello product, and one that took our collective breaths away: David and Ginny Sydorick’s 250 GT TdF perfectly embodied the style and emotion behind the Ferrari brand, and was impeccably presented, too, as were all our trophy winners.”

A Complete List of 2022 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance presented by Aviva Winners

Best in Show – 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta by Zagato

Churchill Cup for Most Exceptional Design – 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Coupé by Freestone & Webb

People’s Choice – 1907 Lorraine Dietrich 130HP ‘Course’

Duke of Marlborough Award – 1965 Ferrari 365 P by Fantuzzi

Chairman’s Award – 1962 250 Ferrari GTO by Scaglietti

Class A: 1903 Berliet 20hp Closed Swing-Seat Tonneau

Class B: 1932 Aston Martin Lightweight ‘Le Mans Works Team Car LM9’

Class C: 1938 Alfa Romeo 6 C 2300 B Mille Miglia Cabriolet by Graber

Class D: 1931 Bentley 8 litre Saloon by Freestone & Webb

Class E: 1955 Fiat 8V Berlinetta by Vignale

Class F: 1954 HWM Cadillac

Class G: 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Class H: 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta by Zagato

Class I: 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC by Pininfarina

Class J: 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C by Scaglietti

Class K: 1953 Chrysler GS-1 Special Coupé by Ghia

Class L: 1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser

Class M: 1971 Citroën SM Espace by Heuliez

Class N: 1961 Jaguar E-type Fixed Head Coupé

Class O: 1984 Lotus Turbo Esprit S3

Class P: 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Class Q: 2005 Maserati MC12

Spirit Award/The Margaret Bagley Trophy – 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ by Scaglietti

Most Exceptional Coachwork – 1935 Hispano Suiza J12 Cabriolet by Vanvooren

Most Opulent – 1929 Rolls-Royce 20hp 3-postion Cabriolet by Windovers

Coup de Coeur/The Matt Pearce Trophy – 1979 Aston Martin V8 Volante ‘7 Litre RSW’

Best Interior – 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Drophead Coupé

Most Elegant – 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti

Most Iconic – 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti