Enzo Ferrari Museum Presents “Ferrari Forever”

On March 12, 1947, Enzo Ferrari turned the keys and the Ferrari 125 S roared to life. It was the first car that would carry his name. The Ferrari that left the Maranello grounds back in 1947 was not simply a new car, it was a symbol. It was the embodiment of their values and culture that would help propel the marque to greatness. It embodied the craftsmanship, tradition, dedication, and innovation that the company valued, the same values that enabled them to create automotive masterpieces through the years, each one designed to make their mark in history.

75 years later, Ferrari is celebrating its anniversary at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena by opening the Ferrari Classiche. It is a unique Ferrari department that was never really open to the public before. Created in 2006, the department gives owners an exclusive service that was designed to care and conserve the priceless heritage of classic Ferraris.

“Ferrari Forever” shows the important work that the department does and the services they offer. Providing the Certification of Authenticity is one of the services they provide, it is a service that is reserved for Ferrari road cars, prototypes, and sports cars that are over 20 years old. It gives Ferrari owners an official document that certifies the full authenticity of their cars.

The exhibition will take visitors into Ferrari Classiche’s workshop and will guide them through the maintenance and restoration being done by the team. It is an interesting and fascinating process that brings these cars to their original splendor. The work of Ferrari Classiche is made possible due to their access to the same foundry and machine tools that produced the original parts. Also, the work will never be done without the expertise of their highly specialized technicians who have a wealth of knowledge about the Ferrari engines and the unique features of each model.

The Historical Archive is also notable part of Ferrari Classiche’s work. It is a perfectly preserved collection of the assembly sheets of all the models Ferrari produced since 1947. Access to this highly important Archive allows Ferrari Classiche to ensure that their work conforms to the original designs up to the last detail.

The information and importance of Ferrari Classiche’s work can be seen through the 15 officially certified cars that is on display. Some of these cars were even restored by the Department themselves.

Ferrari’s history can be seen in these vehicles as each of them embodies the sporting soul of Ferrari. Designer and coachbuilder Sergio Scaglietti’s 1956 250 GT Competizione Tour de France represents the distinct Gran Turismo models. Ferrari’s most alluring and successful sports cars were given bodywork that were shaped by the master craftsmen at the Carrozzeria Scaglietti atelier. Having won a record number of wins in the GT Class, the trophy cabinet of the 250 GT holds one of the most extensive wins in sports car history.

A 1959 250 GT Cabriolet will also be exhibited. Pinin Farina only built a limited number of this model. This model was created for sophisticated clients who frequent glamorous destinations like the Côte d’Azur and California. The elegant, open-topped Ferrari Gran Turismo has balanced lines and a comfortable ride. It was the must-have car of its time, seen in exclusive events and even played a part in Hollywood films. The gorgeous car became part of the daily lives of famed actors and international jetsetters like Barbara Hutton.

Aside from classic cars, guests will also be able to see and admire unique artefacts that will be on display. One of which is the original “mascherone” from the 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial. At the time, to ensure that the cars were aligned with the vision of the designer, coachbuilders created a reference template to show the final silhouette of the vehicle. The metal sheets used, which was typically aluminum at Ferrari, were meticulously shaped by hand and then “sewn” together. This small piece of automotive art is one of the testaments to the level of dedication to the craftsmanship that Ferrari has encouraged from the 1940s to the 1960s.

As part of the 75th anniversary, “Ferrari Forever” shows the story of a tradition of excellence that has stood the test of time, a tradition that will continue to innovate and improve well into the future. It is also a good reminder that every Ferrari has the natural potential to be a classic.

The “Ferrari Forever” exhibition can be seen at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena and it will be open to the public from March 12, 2022 until February 17, 2023.