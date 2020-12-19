2021 London Concours to Feature New ‘Supercar Day’

Three-Day 2021 London Concours Tickets On Sale Now

Traditionally the London Concours is held over a two-day event, however, the 2021 London Concours will be transformed into three days to add an all-new ‘Style Edition Day’ and ‘Supercar Day.’ The event will be held from June 8 to 10, 2021 at the Honourable Artillery Company.

Initially established in 2017, the London Concours draws an extremely high caliber of automobiles and luxury partners to the Square Mile.

In 2020, a diverse range of cars across nine classes and three major features were displayed. For 2021, a higher caliber of cars will be added in a range of classes like The Young Timers, The Italian Berlinettas, Great Marques – Porsche, and will include the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Jaguar E-Type.

“As the London Concours continues to evolve, we’re always looking for ways to develop a show that’s perfectly in tune with our audience’s wants and needs. The message we’ve received loud and clear, both from partners and visitors, is that there’s demand for even more of the luxury, supercar and hospitality elements of the show, which is exactly where we’re focusing for 2021. We’ve always created the London Concours around the idea of an automotive summer garden party and next year, more than ever, London Concours will be a party to remember.” London Concours Director, Andrew Evans.

Day one of the London Concours will comprise of the VIP Preview Day. This day will allow visitors access to exclusive previews along with live judging of the classes throughout the day.

Day two will feature some of the most coveted luxury brands in the world. There will be presentations with fashion and design icons, live watchmaking classes, and a range of luxury shopping boutiques.

Day three will be featuring a collection of the latest supercars which will be presented alongside the existing selection of London Concours vehicles.

The London Concours is famous for its atmosphere as much as for its displays. For 2021, there will also be all-new hospitality experiences to look forward to like the live mixology and the Veuve Clicquot drinks evening on all days of the event.

The London Concours presented by Montres Breguet will be held on June 8-10, 2021. Tickets are now available at the London Concours website. Early bird buyers can get 20% discount by using the code LCEARLYBIRD21.

[Source: London Concours]

