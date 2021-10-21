It was a sad day for me when the Kirkland Concours relocated from Carillon Point, Kirkland to Tacoma in 2013. I had to wait 10 years, almost to the day before the area hosted another show of this caliber. I feel better now.

Last weekend the Pacific Northwest welcomed a different kind of car show. At the inaugural Avants Classics on the Green, guests enjoyed a variety of rare vehicles in the amphitheater at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, WA.

Despite the heavy mist, hundreds of car enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs flocked to see fine examples of Italian, British, German, French, American, Japanese and even Soviet cars.

“We wanted to bring a little bit of Pebble Beach to the Pacific Northwest,” said Adam Cramer, Avants founder. “I think we succeeded, both in terms of the quality and variety of cars and in summoning the marine layer that is so common on the Monterey Peninsula.”

In addition to the cars, participants were treated to fine wine from Chateau Ste. Michelle, food from The Metropolitan Grill, and live music from Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints. While the band took a break, Todd Curtiss from Flying Husky Racing provided a different kind of music when he fired up the French-built 2020 Ligier JS P320 LMP3 prototype racecar. We could listen to that kind of petrol-powered music all day long.

Ligier JS P320 LMP3 Prototype Racer.

A special feature of the show, the “Art Car”, a white board Porsche 924 provided by Rhys and Karisa Haydon was prepared by Queen City Auto Rebuild. With paint and brushes provided by Avants, attendees of all ages were encouraged to paint their own designs on the car. The finished product contained a colorful variety of stripes, flowers, rainbows and more in a design not seen on a Porsche like since the psychedelic 917 LeMans prototype competed there in the early 1970.

Attendees were encouraged to paint their own designs on the 924 Art Car.

Some of the standout vehicles included a pair of Zagato-bodied beauties — a 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Zagato and an Aston Martin DB4/GT Zagato continuation car. Another highlight, the actual 1971 Ferrari 365GTB/4 Daytona coupe that won the inaugural Cannonball Run driven by Dan Gurney and Brock Yates.

Photo of Aston Martin DBGT/4 – Photo Credit Greg Sweney

Photo of Maserati DBGT/4 Zagato – Photo Credit Greg Sweney

Photo of Gurney Yates’ 365GTB/4 Daytona Ferrari

As for newer cars (aka “Future Classics”), the 2019 McLaren Senna furnished in bright orange Marlboro livery and the 2003 Ferrari Enzo in classic Rosso Corsa were hard to miss. A Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche Carrera GT, and Jaguar XJ220 were also in attendance.

Ferrari Enzo

Ferrari LaFerrari

McLaren Senna

Porsche Carrera GT

Jaguar XJ220

Some of the more unusual cars at the event included a Soviet-built Lada Niva. Ogromnyy uspekh! (Knockout, smash-hit!) An extremely tiny Fiat 126 looks like it can fit in the back of a large SUV, a Morgan 3-wheeler, an imposing Lamborghini LM002 truck/SUV that looks like it can smash through a wall. Top that Enzo! Said Mr. Lamborghini.

Trabant made in East Germany

Rear view of a Soviet-built Lada Niva

A compact-size Fiat 126

Morgan 3-Wheeler – Photo Credit Greg Sweney

Lamborghini LM002

A portion of the ticket sales from Sunday’s event benefited Seattle Children’s Hospital. Avants thanks Chateau Ste. Michelle for hosting these cars in a one-of-a-kind setting! Thanks to Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, Hagerty, PayneWest and PURE Insurance for supporting the event.

A variety of gorgeous cars and photo opportunities – Photo Credit Greg Sweney

So many great cars and people, only a fraction of the photos can be included. The event certainly lived up to the Avants “Drive Everything” tagline and the bar has been set very high for next year!

What a collection of interesting cars and what great variety. Well done, Avants! Please, please Adam. Do it again.

AVANTS Classics on the Green Photo Gallery