The Brumos Collection’s “Frontrunners” Exhibit will feature the Iconic 2009 ROLEX 24 At Daytona-Winning Porsche Riley

The Brumos Collection has announced that the iconic #58 Brumos Racing Porsche Riley will be on display at their recently reopened 35,000 square foot facility.

The Porsche Riley was involved in a tense battle before taking the checkered flag at the 47th ROLEX 24 at Daytona in 2009 by less than two seconds.

The Porsche Riley is currently on loan from Action Express Racing, where it will become the newest addition to the Brumos Collection “Frontrunners” exhibit.

It earned its place in motorsport history when it finished ahead of the Chip Ganassi Racing Lexus Riley by a mere .167 seconds. The champion Porsche was driven by Darren Law, David Donahue, Buddy Rice, and Antonio Garcia.

The Daytona Prototype will be seen alongside a few of the most notable racecars that were part of the endurance competition. Aside from the impressive selection of legendary Porsches, the Collection also boasts historic models from Miller, Peugeot, Bugatti, and other important marques.

The announcement comes following the Daytona endurance celebration a month before, where the Porsche Riley joining five other Brumos racecars to run honorary laps along the Daytona circuit.

The Riley was driven by Donahue and was joined on the circuit by the:

1971 914-6 GT IMSA Championship Winner, driven by Ray Shaffer.

1975 911 RSR, driven by legendary racer Hurley Haywood, who the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1977

1979 935, the last race car driven by Peter Gregg. Andrew Davis drove the historic racer around the Daytona track

2011 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Grand-Am Spec, driven by Leh Keen.

2017 Porsche 911 RSR, driven by Earl Bamber

“We are honored to have the opportunity to present this 24-hour winner to our guests, especially given the significance that it holds in the history of the Brumos brand. We want to extend our thanks to our friends at Action Express Racing for providing us with the opportunity to share the Porsche Riley Daytona Prototype.” Executive Director of The Brumos Collection, Brandon Starks.

The Collection is available for viewing from Thursdays to Saturdays every week, and first admissions start at 10 am until 4 pm ET.

[Source: The Brumos Collection]